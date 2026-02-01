Technology News
English Edition

Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Odiyangam is a Malayalam historical fantasy film that revolves around a Man, blessed with the ancient tribal god, and the emergence of the legendary Odiyan. The film is now streaming on Manorama Max.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 February 2026 10:04 IST
Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: IMDb

Witness an epic transformation as a man blessed by an ancient tribal

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Odiyangam is a Malayalam historical fantasy film
  • It explores the emergence of the legendary Odiyan
  • Streaming now, only on Manorama Max
Advertisement

Written and directed by Sunil Subramniam, Odiyangam is a Malayalam historical fantasy film that has now reached viewers on digital screens. The film is a perfect blend of myth and adventure, with the plot revolving around the origin of the legendary Odiyan. The story further delves into the transformation of a man who is blessed by an ancient tribal deity and explores his personal growth. The instances from the film are highly engaging and take the audience on a historical journey.

When and Where to Watch Odiyangam

The film has made its digital debut on Manorama Max and is available to stream. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Odiyangam

This Malayalam historical drama centres around a man named Mayan, who attains the divine blessings from the ancient tribal god, Karimkutty. The plot then explores Mayan's transformation, blending the mythological and historical elements together to highlight the growth of the legendary figure, Odiyan. As Mayan navigates his life through, the sequences of the film further turn intense and thought-provoking. The sequences are high on entertainment, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Cast and Crew of Odiyangam

The film has been written and directed by Sunil Subramaniam, where it stars Sreejith Panicker, Nisha Rithi, Anjay Anil, Gopinath Raman, Vandana, and more in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Praveen Kumar Mudaliar, whereas Rijosh VA is the music composer.

Reception of Odiyangam

The film was theatrically released on September 19th, 2025, where it received an average response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is not yet available; however, another platform named Saclink rated it 4.6/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ott, imdb, streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?

Related Stories

Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
  2. Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87’s Enormous Space Jet
  4. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon
  6. Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-Thin Flexible AI Chip for Smart Wearables
  7. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  8. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  10. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »