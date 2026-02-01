Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Sunil Subramniam, Odiyangam is a Malayalam historical fantasy film that has now reached viewers on digital screens. The film is a perfect blend of myth and adventure, with the plot revolving around the origin of the legendary Odiyan. The story further delves into the transformation of a man who is blessed by an ancient tribal deity and explores his personal growth. The instances from the film are highly engaging and take the audience on a historical journey.

When and Where to Watch Odiyangam

The film has made its digital debut on Manorama Max and is available to stream. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Odiyangam

This Malayalam historical drama centres around a man named Mayan, who attains the divine blessings from the ancient tribal god, Karimkutty. The plot then explores Mayan's transformation, blending the mythological and historical elements together to highlight the growth of the legendary figure, Odiyan. As Mayan navigates his life through, the sequences of the film further turn intense and thought-provoking. The sequences are high on entertainment, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Cast and Crew of Odiyangam

The film has been written and directed by Sunil Subramaniam, where it stars Sreejith Panicker, Nisha Rithi, Anjay Anil, Gopinath Raman, Vandana, and more in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Praveen Kumar Mudaliar, whereas Rijosh VA is the music composer.

Reception of Odiyangam

The film was theatrically released on September 19th, 2025, where it received an average response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is not yet available; however, another platform named Saclink rated it 4.6/10.