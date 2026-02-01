The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?

Having taken over the theaters with his onscreen larger-than-life persona, Prabhas is all set to make a splash in your living rooms again. The Raja Saab, an epic horror-fantasy romantic comedy, is all set to roll and premieres on JioHotstar on the 6th February 2026, with Spectacle, Superstition, and Stardom coming together on OTT. A genre-bender about legacy and rebellion, romance and horrors, where mass fantasy meets monarchical decadence. With sumptuous production values and genre-blurring storytelling, the making of Prabhas is a fun and ferocious dynamo.

When and Where to Watch The Raja Saab

Raja Saab will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. The film has been released on streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles. Users require an active JioHotstar subscription to be able to stream the movie without any hassle.

Trailer and Plot of The Raja Saab

The trailer of The Raja Saab hints towards a world where royalty collides with rebellion. Prabhas stands out as a reluctant and young heir to the royal lineage who not only refuses to follow regressive norms but also soars high with progressive rules. His journey turns supernatural, mixing horror, romance, fantasy, comedy, spectacle, moments, and fear-love emotions.

Cast and Crew of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab also has a solid star cast with stalwarts Prabhas in the lead roles, while having veteran actors and new-age talents comprising Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The movie is directed and written by Maruthi Dasari with music from Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and edited by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film gains from a slick technical crew, with Thaman S's music adding to its eerie mood and intensity.

Reception of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab was out on January 9, which received a moderate response; Prabhas was noticeable. It claims a 3.8/10 score on IMDb, but interest continues to be high among OTT viewers.