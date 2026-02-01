Technology News
English Edition

The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?

The Raja Saab is a horror-fantasy film starring Prabhas, streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, in multiple Indian languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 February 2026 11:00 IST
The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Prabhas’s horror-fantasy The Raja Saab premieres on JioHotstar on Feb 6, 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Raja Saab premieres on JioHotstar on February 6, 2026
  • Available in four Indian languages with English subtitles
  • Stars Prabhas in a horror-fantasy role
Advertisement

Having taken over the theaters with his onscreen larger-than-life persona, Prabhas is all set to make a splash in your living rooms again. The Raja Saab, an epic horror-fantasy romantic comedy, is all set to roll and premieres on JioHotstar on the 6th February 2026, with Spectacle, Superstition, and Stardom coming together on OTT. A genre-bender about legacy and rebellion, romance and horrors, where mass fantasy meets monarchical decadence. With sumptuous production values and genre-blurring storytelling, the making of Prabhas is a fun and ferocious dynamo.

When and Where to Watch The Raja Saab

Raja Saab will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. The film has been released on streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles. Users require an active JioHotstar subscription to be able to stream the movie without any hassle.

Trailer and Plot of The Raja Saab

The trailer of The Raja Saab hints towards a world where royalty collides with rebellion. Prabhas stands out as a reluctant and young heir to the royal lineage who not only refuses to follow regressive norms but also soars high with progressive rules. His journey turns supernatural, mixing horror, romance, fantasy, comedy, spectacle, moments, and fear-love emotions.

Cast and Crew of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab also has a solid star cast with stalwarts Prabhas in the lead roles, while having veteran actors and new-age talents comprising Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The movie is directed and written by Maruthi Dasari with music from Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and edited by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film gains from a slick technical crew, with Thaman S's music adding to its eerie mood and intensity.

Reception of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab was out on January 9, which received a moderate response; Prabhas was noticeable. It claims a 3.8/10 score on IMDb, but interest continues to be high among OTT viewers.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ott, imdb, trailer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
  2. Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87’s Enormous Space Jet
  4. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon
  6. Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-Thin Flexible AI Chip for Smart Wearables
  7. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  8. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  10. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »