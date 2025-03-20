Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know

Brahma Anandam, the latest Telugu-language comedy-drama directed by RVS Nikhil, features veteran comedian Brahmanandam alongside his son, Raja Goutham. The film, which received a warm reception in theatres, is now set for its digital debut. Streaming rights have been acquired by Aha, where subscribers can watch it starting, today. i.e. March 20, 2025. Early access was available for Aha Gold users. The film brings together a blend of humour and emotion, with an engaging father-son dynamic at its core.

When and Where to Watch Brahma Anandam

The comedy-drama is now available on Aha from March 20, 2025. The announcement was made by Aha on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, confirming the exclusive digital premiere. Fans who missed the theatrical run will now have the opportunity to stream it at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Brahma Anandam

The film follows Brahma, a struggling theatre artist played by Raja Goutham. Facing financial constraints while trying to stage a play, he unexpectedly crosses paths with his estranged grandfather, Ananda Rao Murthy, portrayed by Brahmanandam. The reunion takes an interesting turn when the grandfather offers financial support on one condition—Brahma must accompany him to their ancestral village. What follows is a journey filled with comedic moments, emotions, and life-changing experiences.

Cast and Crew of Brahma Anandam

Brahmanandam takes on the role of Ananda Rao Murthy, while Raja Goutham plays the character of Brahma. The film also features Vennela Kishore as Giri, Priya Vadlamani as Tara, and Talluri Rameswari as Jyothi. Other supporting roles are played by Aishwarya Holakkal and Divija Prabhakar. Rahul Yadav Nakka has produced the film under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment.

Reception Of Brahma Anandam

Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it has earned a rating of 9.0 / 10 on IMDb making the film worth a watch.

