Technology News
English Edition

Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know

Brahma Anandam, a moving family drama starring Brahmanandam, is now available for streaming on Aha

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2025 22:00 IST
Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/aha videoIN

Brahma Anandam, starring Brahmanandam, is now on Aha

Highlights
  • Brahma Anandam, starring Brahmanandam, is now on Aha
  • Emotional family drama explores a grandfather-grandson bond
  • Released in cinemas on Feb 14, 2025, now available for streaming
Advertisement

Brahma Anandam, the latest Telugu-language comedy-drama directed by RVS Nikhil, features veteran comedian Brahmanandam alongside his son, Raja Goutham. The film, which received a warm reception in theatres, is now set for its digital debut. Streaming rights have been acquired by Aha, where subscribers can watch it starting, today. i.e. March 20, 2025. Early access was available for Aha Gold users. The film brings together a blend of humour and emotion, with an engaging father-son dynamic at its core.

When and Where to Watch Brahma Anandam

The comedy-drama is now available on Aha from March 20, 2025. The announcement was made by Aha on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, confirming the exclusive digital premiere. Fans who missed the theatrical run will now have the opportunity to stream it at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Brahma Anandam

The film follows Brahma, a struggling theatre artist played by Raja Goutham. Facing financial constraints while trying to stage a play, he unexpectedly crosses paths with his estranged grandfather, Ananda Rao Murthy, portrayed by Brahmanandam. The reunion takes an interesting turn when the grandfather offers financial support on one condition—Brahma must accompany him to their ancestral village. What follows is a journey filled with comedic moments, emotions, and life-changing experiences.

Cast and Crew of Brahma Anandam

Brahmanandam takes on the role of Ananda Rao Murthy, while Raja Goutham plays the character of Brahma. The film also features Vennela Kishore as Giri, Priya Vadlamani as Tara, and Talluri Rameswari as Jyothi. Other supporting roles are played by Aishwarya Holakkal and Divija Prabhakar. Rahul Yadav Nakka has produced the film under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment.

Reception Of Brahma Anandam

Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it has earned a rating of 9.0 / 10 on IMDb making the film worth a watch.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Brahma Anandam, Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Aha, Telugu movies, Telugu cinema, OTT release, family drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped
Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Sony May Be Developing a 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor for Flagship Phones
  4. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  5. Realme Buds T200 Lite With Up to 48-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  6. New HMD Smartphone Surfaces Online, Could Be the Pulse 2 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  2. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
  3. Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
  5. Wolf-Rayet 104's Orbit Tilt Reduces Gamma-Ray Burst Threat, Study Finds
  6. Mount Spurr Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Possible Eruption
  7. Iguanas Travelled 5,000 Miles to Fiji on Rafts 34 Million Years Ago
  8. Atacama Telescope Reveals Most Detailed Cosmic Microwave Background Yet
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
  10. Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »