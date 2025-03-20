Technology News
English Edition
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50X 5G (pictured) will launch in India on March 27

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • It may support bypass charging and 10W reverse charging
  • The Infinix Note 50X 5G will carry a 50-megapixel main camera
Infinix Note 50X 5G is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and run on Android 15-based XOS 15 out-of-the-box. The design and colour options of the model have been revealed as well. Ahead of the handset's India launch on March 27, the company has now also confirmed the battery size and charging details. Meanwhile, more details regarding the battery and the probable price range of the Note 50X have leaked. It is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was unveiled in India in August 2024.

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch: All We Know

The official microsite of the Infinix Note 50X 5G confirms that the smartphone will be backed by a "SolidCore" 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. A GSMArena report citing anonymous industry sources claims that the phone will support bypass charging and 10W reverse charging as well. The battery will reportedly have 2,300 charge cycles and a one percent reserve charge for 2.2 hours of calling. The handset is expected to ship with a 45W power adapter in-the-box.

The report added that the Infinix Note 50X 5G will likely be priced in India under Rs. 12,000. It is tipped to offer the "best gaming experience in the segment." The handset is officially claimed to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance. The Flipkart microsite for the phone reveals that it will come with a dedicated Game Mode. 

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be equipped with a collapsible Dynamic Bar feature and support customisable icons, AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Writing Assistant, AI Note, and Folax AI voice assistant. It will be the first Infinix smartphone to run on XOS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. 

Launching on March 27, the Infinix Note 50X 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, offer military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability, and pack a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped
