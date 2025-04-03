Technology News
Kamel Guemra’s Carjackers Now Streaming on Prime Video

The high-stakes heist thriller Carjackers, directed by Kamel Guemra, is now available on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 April 2025 22:05 IST
Kamel Guemra's Carjackers Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Carjackers is now streaming on Prime Video from March 28, 2025

  Carjackers is now streaming on Prime Video from March 28, 2025
  • The film follows four hotel employees who execute heists during break
  • Starring Zoé Marchal, Franck Gastambide, Bosh, and Maréva Ranarivelo
A new heist thriller titled Carjackers is now on the streaming platform Prime Video. The film revolves around four young hotel employees who carry out robberies during their lunch breaks without raising suspicion. These employees work as valets, bartenders, hostesses and baggage handlers at luxury hotels. Their targets are the wealthy guests they serve every day. They are bound by loyalty and treat each other like family. A new threat enters their lives when a hotel manager hires a hitman to expose and eliminate them.

When and Where to Watch Carjackers

Carjackers is now available for streaming on Prime Video from March 28 2025. The film has been directed by Kamel Guemra who is also credited as the writer. It will be released in France on the same date through the streaming platform by subscription. The film is expected to attract audiences who enjoy crime thrillers and fast paced action films.

Official Trailer and Plot of Carjackers

The trailer for Carjackers has revealed the film's fast-moving storyline. The plot follows Nora Zoé Steve and Prestance who are young employees working in luxury hotels. These four individuals work in different roles and use their access to wealthy clients to secretly plan and execute robberies. Their heists are conducted during lunch breaks and completed within an hour. Their operations are disrupted when a hotel manager hires Elias a professional hitman who is determined to catch them. As the team plans their final heist they must also evade the deadly threat posed by Elias.

Cast and Crew of Carjackers

Carjackers features Zoé Marchal and Franck Gastambide in leading roles. The film also stars Bosh and Maréva Ranarivelo in supporting roles. Kamel Guemra has directed and written the film.

Further reading: Carjackers, heist thriller, crime drama, Prime Video, streaming, Kamel Guemra, action movie
Kamel Guemra’s Carjackers Now Streaming on Prime Video
