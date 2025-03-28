Technology News
Facebook Introduces Friends Tab Without Recommended Content as Part of 'OG' Revamp

Facebook's Friends feed comes three years after Instagram launched its dedicated Following and Close Friends feeds.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:01 IST
Facebook Introduces Friends Tab Without Recommended Content as Part of 'OG' Revamp

Photo Credit: Solen Feyissa

Users in Canada and the US can access the revamped Friends feed

Highlights
  • Faacebook's revamped Friends feed is rolling out in two countries
  • Users in North America can now choose to only see posts from friends
  • Facebook will let users pin the Friends feed to their navigation bar
Facebook will introduce a new 'Friends' tab that is designed to show you a feed of posts, stories, reels, birthdays, and friend requests from your Facebook connections, the company said on Thursday. The new feed will is similar to the Following and Close Friends feeds on Instagram, and will not display any recommended posts. The new Friends tab on Facebook is the first of many "OG" features that the company plans to roll out over the coming months.

Facebook's New Friends Tab Begins Rolling Out in Two Countries

In a blog post, Meta explains that while Facebook introduced several new features over the years, "the magic of friends has fallen away". In order to bring the focus back to friends, the company has introduced a new Friends tab, which it says is one of many upcoming features and experiences coming this year.

friends feed meta friends facebook

The new Friends feed on Facebook
Photo Credit: Meta

 

The revamped Friends tab will now show you a vertically scrolling feed of content posted by your friends on the platform. This includes standard posts, reels, birthdays, and stories that disappear after 24 hours. The tab previously displayed pending friend requests, or suggestions —also known as People You May Know. 

Meta says that it will only show you posts from your Facebook connections in the new Friends feed, which means recommended posts won't be displayed at all. However, the company hasn't revealed whether posts will be displayed in a chronological order on the redesigned Friends feed.

Facebook isn't the first Meta-owned app to introduce a dedicated feed that only displays posts from friends. Instagram rolled out two feeds 'Following' and 'Close Friends' in 2022, displaying posts from people you follow and your close friends, respectively.

The company says the new Friends tab is rolling out to users in Canada and the US, and there's no word from the company on whether it plans to bring the feed to other regions, including India. If you're a North American user, you can visit your profile on the Facebook app, then tap on Settings & Privacy > Settings > Tab bar to "pin" the new Friends feed to your navigation bar in the app.

Comments

Facebook, Facebook Feed, Facebook Friends Feed, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector With 2,200 Lumens Brightness, In-Built OTT Apps Launched in India
Hogwarts Legacy Story Expansion Reportedly Cancelled as Part of Warner Bros. Games Restructuring

