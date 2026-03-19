Samsung has introduced Galaxy Forever in India, a new ownership programme aimed at making its flagship smartphones more accessible. The offer applies to the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, which were launched in the country in February. Under this programme, customers can use the devices for a year by paying half of the cost through 12 no-cost EMIs. This effectively gives users a 50 percent upfront cost reduction through an assured buyback after one year.

Samsung Offers 50 Percent Buyback on Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus Under New Plan

The company said in a press release that customers enrolled in the Galaxy Forever programme can choose to return, retain, or upgrade their device after 12 months. It also includes a no-questions-asked return option. Customers paying via credit card can return the device for a 50 percent assured buyback or keep it by clearing the remaining amount through another 12 months of no-cost EMIs.

Those opting for Samsung Finance+ can return the device and upgrade to a new Galaxy flagship, or retain it by paying the remaining 50 percent in the 13th month, Samsung added.

Samsung includes Samsung Care+ with the programme for 13 months, covering accidental and liquid damage with no extra repair charges. The coverage is valued at Rs. 13,999. Customers need to pay a programme fee of Rs. 749.92 per month for one year to enrol in Galaxy Forever, which includes this protection along with the upgrade and buyback benefits.

For the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, the monthly device EMI is Rs. 5,833.29. Including the programme fee, the total monthly payment comes to Rs. 6,583.21.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for a similar configuration and has a monthly EMI of Rs. 4,999.96, taking the total monthly payment to Rs. 5,749.88.

Galaxy Forever is available on Samsung.com and at over 1,500 Samsung Experience Stores across India. Customers can pay using Samsung Finance+ or a credit card with no-cost EMI. Samsung Finance+ works both online and in stores, while the credit card option is only available on Samsung.com.

Samsung added that it has partnered with Servify and DMI Finance to manage returns, upgrades, and settlements. The company has also extended the programme to select corporate employees and students through its Corporate+ and Student+ online stores.