Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves-Led Sequel Reportedly Still in Development

The news comes amidst large shake-ups within the DC Universe, helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves in and as Constantine

Highlights
  • Original director Francis Lawrence said to be returning for the sequel
  • Currently, there is no plot or casting details for Constantine 2
  • The project was never mentioned in James Gunn’s DCU slate

A Keanu Reeves-led Constantine sequel is reportedly still in development. As per Entertainment Weekly, a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson assured them that Constantine 2 had not been scrapped. Reports from last year suggested that Reeves was reuniting with the original director Francis Lawrence for a fresh instalment as the magic-wielding exorcist based on DC Comics' Hellblazer comic book. The project was never mentioned during DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's presentation from earlier this month, which seeks to create a coherent DC Universe, interconnected across films, TV series, animation, and gaming.

The EW report doesn't mention any returning actors like Rachel Weisz, though it was previously suggested that Akiva Goldsman (Batman & Robin) was attached to write the screenplay and produce the Constantine sequel. The original 2005 movie saw the occult expert (Reeves) partnering with a policewoman to solve the mystery behind a suicide, with the investigation taking them through the realms of demons and angels. For now, there is no word on a release window or plot details either, but fans online can rest easy knowing that just because it wasn't mentioned in Gunn's breakdown, it hadn't been cancelled. That said, Gunn alluded that any DC Comics projects that fall outside of his mainline DC Universe can still co-exist, under the ‘Elseworlds' umbrella. This, of course, includes Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, Todd Phillips' Joker, and Teen Titans GO!

Titled ‘Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,' co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran laid out new plans for the DC Universe, which will kick off once the movies from the old regime get their theatrical showings. This includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash — the last of which will reset the entire timeline, giving way for new characters and stories to unfold. The phase will start with an animated series for Creature Commandos, revealing that characters will constantly move in and out of animation and live-action projects, with the same actor(s) voicing and starring, respectively. That will be followed by TV series called Waller, and then the “true beginning of the DCU” — Superman: Legacy, which will explore the story of a younger Superman. Henry Cavill, who appeared as the Kryptonian hero in Zack Snyder's films, announced his return to the role in October. However, things changed when Gunn came on board and wanted to explore a newer story.

Other projects in the lineup include a Swamp Thing origin movie, which canonically, is set in the same dark fantastical universe as Constantine's. While it is unclear as to where the Constantine sequel would land, Gunn suggested that he had more projects in store for us. As for whether he plans on tying in that universe with his vision for DCU, only time will tell. Meanwhile, Reeves will next be seen assuming his role as a professional hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated to release next month.

Further reading: constantine, constantine 2, constantine sequel, keanu reeves, constantine 2 cancelled, constantine 2 in development, warner bros discovery, dc studios, james gunn, dcu, hollywood, constantine keanu reeves
Rahul Chettiyar
