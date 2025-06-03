Technology News
English Edition

Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Hosted by Rakshan, Cooku with Comali is a Tamil Cooking Reality show which is back with its all-new Season 6.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 June 2025 12:11 IST
Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Cooku with Comali Season 6 OTT Release

Highlights
  • Cooku with Comali Season 6 is a Tamil reality cooking show
  • Rakshan hosts the show and contestants includes celebrities and comedia
  • Streaming now only on JioHotstar in Tamil language
Advertisement

Cooku with Comali is a Tamil Cooking reality show which is back with its season 6. Rakshan hosts the show and follows a range of celebrities as contestants who are supposed to cook exceptional delicacies to impress the panel of judges. Chef Damu, Madhampatty Rangaraj, and Koushik Shankar are the judges of Cooku with Comali Season 6. This show is high on entertainment, and has a spice of comedy in it. After five successful seasons, the show is back on your digital screens to offer complete entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is currently streaming on JioHotstar in the Tamil language. The viewers will require a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is a highly entertaining cooking reality show wherein comedians and celebrities from the entertainment industry are paired together to team up and compete against each other by cooking the best dishes. The judges, then, taste the dishes, and those who match the parameters stand out and win for the day. This show is very popular for its epic comic timings and excellent competition.

Cast and Crew of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is back with some of the old faces from the previous season like Pugazh, KPY Sarath, Sunita Gogoi, and Ramar. Likewise, the new entrants include Big Boss 8 fame Soundariya Nanjundan, Jangiri Madhumita, Priya Raman, and more. The show has been directed by Parthiv Mani.

Reception of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali has received an outstanding response from both the critics and the audience. Season 6, just like the other previous season, is receiving amazing response and has touched the heights. The IMDb rating of this popular show is 9.2/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Reality, Tamil, Cook, CookuwithComali, JioHotstar, Entertainment
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google AI Edge Gallery App That Can Run AI Models Locally Released on Android
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped

Related Stories

Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  4. NxtQuantum Said to Launch AI+ Nova 5G Series Phones in India on This Date
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  6. Redmi Pad 2 4G Global Variant Confirmed to Get a 11-Inch 2.5K Display
  7. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Create Personalised AI Chatbots
  8. Honor Magic V5 May Offer the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Bing Adds an AI Video Creator Tool Powered by OpenAI’s Sora
  2. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  3. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  4. NxtQuantum's AI+ Phone to Launch in India on June 25, to Be Called Nova 5G Series: Report
  5. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  6. Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
  8. Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
  9. IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »