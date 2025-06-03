Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Cooku with Comali is a Tamil Cooking reality show which is back with its season 6. Rakshan hosts the show and follows a range of celebrities as contestants who are supposed to cook exceptional delicacies to impress the panel of judges. Chef Damu, Madhampatty Rangaraj, and Koushik Shankar are the judges of Cooku with Comali Season 6. This show is high on entertainment, and has a spice of comedy in it. After five successful seasons, the show is back on your digital screens to offer complete entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is currently streaming on JioHotstar in the Tamil language. The viewers will require a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is a highly entertaining cooking reality show wherein comedians and celebrities from the entertainment industry are paired together to team up and compete against each other by cooking the best dishes. The judges, then, taste the dishes, and those who match the parameters stand out and win for the day. This show is very popular for its epic comic timings and excellent competition.

Cast and Crew of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali Season 6 is back with some of the old faces from the previous season like Pugazh, KPY Sarath, Sunita Gogoi, and Ramar. Likewise, the new entrants include Big Boss 8 fame Soundariya Nanjundan, Jangiri Madhumita, Priya Raman, and more. The show has been directed by Parthiv Mani.

Reception of Cooku with Comali Season 6

Cooku with Comali has received an outstanding response from both the critics and the audience. Season 6, just like the other previous season, is receiving amazing response and has touched the heights. The IMDb rating of this popular show is 9.2/10.