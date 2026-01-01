Set yourself to kickstart your new year with this week's OTT releases, as it is loaded with fresh content, ready to drop right on your digital screens. Whether you're keen to watch a good, heartfelt drama or engage in some gripping thrillers, this week is packed with diverse genres. From anticipated releases like Stranger Things coming with its finale, to Emraan Hashmi's Haqq, your new year's watchlist is certainly ready. However, to elevate it further, we've curated the list of the top releases. Take a look:

OTT Releases This Week

Haq

Release Date: January 2, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Courtroom Drama, Legal

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is a legal courtroom drama based on the historical case of Shah Bano and her fight for Muslim women's maintenance after divorce. This film revolves around 1980s India, where the legal fight accelerated into a national debate over faith, women's rights, and justice, ultimately becoming a historic Supreme Court battle.

Eko

Release Date: December 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Narain, Sandeep Pradeep, Sim Zhi Fei, Ashokan, Binu Pappu

Written by Bahul Ramesh, Eko is a Malayalam mystery thriller film that is set in the hills of Kaattukunnu, where a renowned dog breeder, Kuriachan, is missing, and his friends and strangers gather together at his residence. His Malaysian wife, who has been living in isolation for years, then reveals some of the most shocking truths and dark secrets. The film then delves further into exploring themes of loyalty, the past, and a powerful, rare breed of dogs.

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

Release Date: January 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, Vishwa Mithran, Nikhil Nair

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is a sports drama web series that follows Rangan (Portrayed by Vikranth), a former cricketer with a failed career, who takes up the responsibility as a coach to train the underdogs. While he aims to achieve success and enhance the academy's legacy, he struggles with the misfit students. Significantly, the dynamics take a turn when an emerging bowler begins to play in accordance with these instructions. Soon, the team began with their winning spree, and the relationship between the coach and players commenced for the betterment.

Mowgli (2025)

Release Date: January 1, 2026

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Genre: Romance, Action

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Mounika, Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadholkar

Directed by Sandeep Raj, Mowgli is a Telugu romance action drama film that revolves around an orphan man who works in the film industry. Soon, he falls in love with a deaf-mute background dancer. However, their love faces obstacles when the producer and a ruthless cop instill misunderstanding between the two. The film further explores the theme of love, action, and a lot of drama as they navigate their love through hardships.

Kumki 2

Release Date: January 3, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Andrews, Arjun Das, Suzane George, Adithi Menon

Kumki 2 is a heartfelt drama film that follows a young, lonely boy who rescues a baby elephant and forms a friendship with it. However, his life is shattered when his greedy mother sells the baby elephant to the poachers for money. Devastated by the incident, after years, the boy returns from college, only to find his lost elephant. That's when he exposes the harsh realities of ritual sacrifices and fights to protect his baby elephant while seeking to reunite.

Ithiri Neram

Release Date: December 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Jeo Baby

Written by Vishal Shakti, this is a light-hearted romance comedy film that centres around two college sweethearts, who reunite after 8 years in Thiruvanathapuram. As the duo connect, they engage in candid conversations and confront the unresolved past. Likewise, as the night escalates, they explore lingering feelings and emotional choices.

Stranger Things 5: The Finale

Release Date: January 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

With episode seven ending on a chilling note, the gang will return for the showdown, where they will be confronted by Vecna. Furthermore, the mystery of upside down will finally get its conclusion while the instances will bring a big turn over for each character. The finale is expected to be as chilling as ever, and the sequences will be promising.

Runaway

Release Date: January 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Cast: James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Ellie Henry

Adapted from a novel by Harlan Coben, Run Away is an upcoming British Mystery drama TV series that will revolve around Simon, whose life will be devastated after his daughter runs away, only to be found strung up in a park. Later, his life turns upside down when his search for his daughter leaves him confronted by the underworld and violence. The sequences are thrilling and keep the viewers glued to the mystery.

My Korean Boyfriend

Release Date: January 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality

Cast: Camila Kim, Luanny Vital, Morena Monaco, Katy Dias

This is a unique cross-cultural dating reality show that revolves around five Brazilian women, packing their bags to travel to South Korea, only to find out if their relationships will survive their expectations and the cultural differences. As they visit their long-distance partners, the drama and romance are guaranteed. This reality show resonates well with the concept of Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late.

The Good Doctor Season 7

Release Date: January 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Medical, Drama

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Richard Chiff, Hill Harper

Created by David Shore, The Good Doctor is an American medical drama series that is coming up with its seventh season. The series revolves around Dr Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon, who uses his skills to treat the complicated cases, while himself dealing with autism. However, his connection with the co-workers also does not go well. The series is packed with intense medical drama, emergencies, and more.

Other OTT Releases This Week