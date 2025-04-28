Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year as the newest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup but the thin phone is yet to see the light of day. With a launch speculated to take place in May, leaks and rumours about the purported handset have shed light on its design and features. A new hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Edge's dummy unit on social media suggests it may have a similar form factor as the iPhone 16 Plus. The purported handset's slim profile is also shown off against the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Hands-On Video Surfaces

Tipster @techdroider shared a hands-on video of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit via a post on X (formerly Twitter). First, the purported handset is staged against the Galaxy S25 Ultra to give a glimpse of its profile and why it was previously reported to come with the “slim” moniker. The Galaxy S25 Edge appears considerably slimmer than the flagship counterpart and is slightly smaller, possibly the same size as the Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Photo Credit: X/ TechDroider

Further, the dummy unit of the purported handset carries a dual rear camera system with vertically-placed lenses in a pill-shaped camera module. Its right spine is shown to sport the power button as well as the volume rockers, while the bottom of the Galaxy S25 Edge's dummy unit features the USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, a microphone, and the SIM slot.

Next, the handset is compared with Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup. It appears considerably bigger when placed next to the iPhone 16, while the Plus model is more in line with its form factor.

While Samsung officially showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, it did not delve into the handset's specifications and what it could offer. Previous reports suggest it could have a profile as slim as 5.84 mm.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is widely touted to be Samsung's answer to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which could debut this year as part of the iPhone 17 lineup as the company's slimmest iPhone model to date. The Samsung handset is speculated to arrive in May, although its availability may initially be limited to China and South Korea.