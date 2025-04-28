Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-On Video; Size Comparable to iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be considerably slimmer than the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2025 14:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-On Video; Size Comparable to iPhone 16 Plus

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will be its slimmest flagship phone when launched

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may sport dual camera in a pill-shaped module
  • Dummy unit shows off slimmer profile than Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • The handset could have a similar size as the Galaxy S25+
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year as the newest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup but the thin phone is yet to see the light of day. With a launch speculated to take place in May, leaks and rumours about the purported handset have shed light on its design and features. A new hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Edge's dummy unit on social media suggests it may have a similar form factor as the iPhone 16 Plus. The purported handset's slim profile is also shown off against the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Hands-On Video Surfaces

Tipster @techdroider shared a hands-on video of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit via a post on X (formerly Twitter). First, the purported handset is staged against the Galaxy S25 Ultra to give a glimpse of its profile and why it was previously reported to come with the “slim” moniker. The Galaxy S25 Edge appears considerably slimmer than the flagship counterpart and is slightly smaller, possibly the same size as the Galaxy S25+.

samsung galaxy s25 edge techdroider x Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Photo Credit: X/ TechDroider

Further, the dummy unit of the purported handset carries a dual rear camera system with vertically-placed lenses in a pill-shaped camera module. Its right spine is shown to sport the power button as well as the volume rockers, while the bottom of the Galaxy S25 Edge's dummy unit features the USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, a microphone, and the SIM slot.

Next, the handset is compared with Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup. It appears considerably bigger when placed next to the iPhone 16, while the Plus model is more in line with its form factor.

While Samsung officially showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, it did not delve into the handset's specifications and what it could offer. Previous reports suggest it could have a profile as slim as 5.84 mm.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is widely touted to be Samsung's answer to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which could debut this year as part of the iPhone 17 lineup as the company's slimmest iPhone model to date. The Samsung handset is speculated to arrive in May, although its availability may initially be limited to China and South Korea.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
