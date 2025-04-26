Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Landline, a thriller-based genre story which is led by Zainab Balogun, is now available for streaming on popular OTT platform in India. The movie is directed by Dele Doherty and produced in collaboration with Prime Video. The director Doherty saved this production by showing Prime Video a pitch of three minutes video to ignite curiosity. This actually worked, and the OTT agreed to its production in 2022. The shoot of the film was completed within eight days. This psychological thriller is a unique concept to watch.

Where and When to Watch Landline

This awaited thriller genre movie has been released on April 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. After its first glimpse on April 3, 2025, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about it.

Trailer and Plot of Landline

The trailer delves into a call by a pregnant woman who is talking to her husband, Kola, a military sergeant, asking for his company till she falls asleep on the phone. Her husband couldn't be with her for around two months. She hangs up to attend to someone at the door who rang the bell.

As she opens the door, there is someone with a gun pointing at her head. Meanwhile, her husband receives a call from her, and then she again says the same thing that she had already said. Further, when she told her husband there was someone inside attacking her, her husband tried to help her. This film takes us into a glimpse of a mysterious thriller by toggling our minds.

Cast and Crew of Landline

The cast of Landline features Zainab Balogun and Gabriella Lucia in the lead, directed and written by Dele Doherty. The film has also been produced by Doherty in collaboration with Prime. The performances of all the stars under a minimalist backdrop are exceptional.

Reception and Buzz of Landline

Although the film has gained good attention as one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies of this month. It has a mysterious theme where the line blurs between trust and deception. Earlier reactions are intriguing due to the time loops and psychological pressure.