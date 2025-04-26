Technology News
English Edition

Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Landline is a mysterious psychological thriller with time loops, and tensions streaming only on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 April 2025 11:37 IST
Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTub

Lift the curtains of OTT to watch this gripping story of Landline airing on April 25, 2025.

Highlights
  • Landline directed and written by Dele Doherty
  • Dele Doherty showed 3 3-minute pitch to convince Prime
  • Film produced by Prime in collaboration & shot in eight days
Advertisement

Landline, a thriller-based genre story which is led by Zainab Balogun, is now available for streaming on popular OTT platform in India. The movie is directed by Dele Doherty and produced in collaboration with Prime Video. The director Doherty saved this production by showing Prime Video a pitch of three minutes video to ignite curiosity. This actually worked, and the OTT agreed to its production in 2022. The shoot of the film was completed within eight days. This psychological thriller is a unique concept to watch.

Where and When to Watch Landline

This awaited thriller genre movie has been released on April 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. After its first glimpse on April 3, 2025, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about it. 

Trailer and Plot of Landline

The trailer delves into a call by a pregnant woman who is talking to her husband, Kola, a military sergeant, asking for his company till she falls asleep on the phone. Her husband couldn't be with her for around two months. She hangs up to attend to someone at the door who rang the bell.

As she opens the door, there is someone with a gun pointing at her head. Meanwhile, her husband receives a call from her, and then she again says the same thing that she had already said. Further, when she told her husband there was someone inside attacking her, her husband tried to help her. This film takes us into a glimpse of a mysterious thriller by toggling our minds.

Cast and Crew of Landline

The cast of Landline features Zainab Balogun and Gabriella Lucia in the lead, directed and written by Dele Doherty. The film has also been produced by Doherty in collaboration with Prime. The performances of all the stars under a minimalist backdrop are exceptional.

Reception and Buzz of Landline

Although the film has gained good attention as one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies of this month. It has a mysterious theme where the line blurs between trust and deception. Earlier reactions are intriguing due to the time loops and psychological pressure.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: landline, nollywood, primevideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
35 Chinna Vishayam Illa Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  2. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Version of This Model
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  4. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  6. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram's Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leaked; Might Be Costlier Than Galaxy S25+
#Latest Stories
  1. Landline Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know
  3. Kummattikali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Madhav Suresh's Malayalam Film
  4. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  5. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  7. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  8. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  9. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  10. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »