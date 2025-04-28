Amazon Prime Video has released Crazxy, a nerve-chilling crime thriller featuring Sohum Shah. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. It is now streaming globally. The movie covers the story of a surgeon who is left in an emotional and moral dilemma. The fantastic performance and an engaging storyline are bound to keep the viewers hooked. The movie is now streaming globally on Amazon Prime.

When and Where to Watch Crazxy

Prime Video is now streaming Crazxy worldwide. The movie features a star cast of Sohum Shah as the main protagonist, Dr Abhimanyu Sood, with a stellar supporting cast of actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra and Unnathi Suranaa. As the tight storyline of the movie covers the story of a surgeon and his daughter, the film is set to keep the viewers engaged and hooked.

Trailer and Storyline of Crazxy

Against a tense and emotional backdrop, Crazxy is the story of a Surgeon called Dr Abhimanyu Sood, a professional surgeon, whose life takes a complete 180 degrees when his daughter is kidnapped. The kidnappers demand a considerable amount, and he is caught between whether he should follow his ethics or save his daughter. This conflict is the emotional parameter of the movie.

Cast and Crew of Crazxy

It is written and directed by Girish Kohl and produced by Sohum Shah under his banner.

Alongside Sohum Shah, the movie's other producers are Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, and Ankit Jain is the co-producer. The cast of the film includes some proclaimed actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, and Unnathi Suranaa im critical roles, and they all deliver remarkable performances to enhance the narrative.

Reception

Crazxy is a movie by a well-known Surgeon named Abhimanyu Sood, played by Sohum Shah. The movie takes a rollercoaster ride when the father is left with a tough choice to save himself, his morals or his daughter's life, as she is kidnapped. The movie's suspense, plot, and emotional depth kept the viewers hooked through its theatrical release, and now it is all set for its OTT release. With their excellent performances, the fantastic storytelling and star cast are earning praise; Crazxy also has an IMDB rating of 7.0/10.