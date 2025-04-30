Technology News
English Edition
Honor 400 Reportedly Gets 3C Certification in China Alongside Honor 400 Pro; Specifications Tipped

Honor 400 Pro could benefit from 90W wired fast charging support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2025 09:24 IST
Honor 400 Reportedly Gets 3C Certification in China Alongside Honor 400 Pro; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 400 series is the purported successor to the Honor 300 lineup in China

Highlights
  • Honor 400 Pro is listed on the 3C site with the model number DNP-AN00
  • Honor 400 may support a maximum charging speed of 80W
  • The phones are tipped to come with 7,000mAh silicon-based batteries
Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are rumoured to be in development. The purported phones have now been spotted on a Chinese certification website, with the listing hinting towards their imminent launch in China, as per a report. The listing also suggests the Honor 400 Pro potentially being equipped with a wired fast charging support of up to 90W. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked key specifications of both handsets; the Honor 400 series phones may sport 1.5K resolution screens and run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro 3C Certification

Spotted by Gizmochina, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro were listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the probable model numbers DNN-AN00 and DNP-AN00, respectively. The devices were listed as “5G Digital Mobile Phone”, confirming that they will support 5G network.

The listing also suggests that the standard model may support a maximum charging speed of 80W, while the Pro variant could get 90W wired charging support.

In a separate development, tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) shared potential specifications of the purported handsets in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The Honor 400 is tipped to be equipped with a 6.5-inch flat OLED LTPS screen with a 1.5K resolution. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro is slated to sport a larger 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED LTPS screen with the same resolution. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both handsets are said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, while the Pro variant could also benefit from a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to pack 7,000mAh silicon-based batteries and sport a frame built out of metal.

However, this is just speculation and the company is yet to officially reveal details about the handsets. Thus, the information should be taken with a small amount of scepticism. More details are likely to surface as the launch of the Honor 400 series nears.

Comments

Further reading: Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 specifications, Honor 400 Pro specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor 400 Reportedly Gets 3C Certification in China Alongside Honor 400 Pro; Specifications Tipped
Comment
