Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are rumoured to be in development. The purported phones have now been spotted on a Chinese certification website, with the listing hinting towards their imminent launch in China, as per a report. The listing also suggests the Honor 400 Pro potentially being equipped with a wired fast charging support of up to 90W. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked key specifications of both handsets; the Honor 400 series phones may sport 1.5K resolution screens and run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro 3C Certification

Spotted by Gizmochina, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro were listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the probable model numbers DNN-AN00 and DNP-AN00, respectively. The devices were listed as “5G Digital Mobile Phone”, confirming that they will support 5G network.

The listing also suggests that the standard model may support a maximum charging speed of 80W, while the Pro variant could get 90W wired charging support.

In a separate development, tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) shared potential specifications of the purported handsets in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The Honor 400 is tipped to be equipped with a 6.5-inch flat OLED LTPS screen with a 1.5K resolution. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro is slated to sport a larger 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED LTPS screen with the same resolution. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both handsets are said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, while the Pro variant could also benefit from a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to pack 7,000mAh silicon-based batteries and sport a frame built out of metal.

However, this is just speculation and the company is yet to officially reveal details about the handsets. Thus, the information should be taken with a small amount of scepticism. More details are likely to surface as the launch of the Honor 400 series nears.