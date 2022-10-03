Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar October 2022: Prey, Exposed, Barbarian, Werewolf by Night, and More

Alongside more Andor, She-Hulk, House of the Dragon, and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

Written by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 3 October 2022 14:57 IST
Disney+ Hotstar October 2022: Prey, Exposed, Barbarian, Werewolf by Night, and More

Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios

Prey

  • Prey movie drops October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Telugu-language Exposed premeires October 6
  • Werewolf by Night is part of the Marvel universe

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 54 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has something off-kilter for us this month, in the form of its first TV special, Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, the guy who usually does MCU background scores, Werewolf by Night drops October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the ongoing MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has two episodes left in its run. It concludes October 13, with a making-of special — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk — following October 20 on Disney+ Hotstar.

From the home of HBO in October 2022, we will be treated to two second seasons. The first is the Emmy-winning comedy-drama The White Lotus, which moves from Hawaii to Sicily and will focus on a new cast of characters who are staying at a resort. The White Lotus season 2 is expected to premiere October 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The second is the Hugh Laurie-led sci-fi comedy Avenue 5, which is expected to start October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaking of HBO, the big-budget Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon ends its first season in October — three episodes to go after the one we had today — with the finale slated for October 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

If it's local originals you are interested in, Hotstar Specials has revealed three so far for October 2022. First up, we have the Kajal Seelamsetty and Sireesha Nulu-led Exposed, a Telugu-language newsroom drama where a celebrated anchor is challenged by a rising star with a hidden agenda. Um, is it just me or does that sound a bit like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show? Exposed begins October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. Secondly, the second season of Aashiqana premieres October 10, with new episodes Monday through Saturday. That leaves the ongoing Pankaj Tripathi-led courtroom drama Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, which drops its season finale on October 7.

The 117 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Netflix in October 2022

criminal justice adhura sach criminal justice season 3

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

That's not all. From the US, we have a bunch of new and returning series in October 2022. Tales of the Jedi takes us to a galaxy far, far away with six animated shorts centred on Dooku and Ahsoka Tano's formative years. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is out October 26. Meanwhile, the Diego Luna-led live-action Star Wars series Andor continues throughout the month of October, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Additionally, the long-running hospital drama Grey's Anatomy returns for its nineteenth season, starting October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. October also brings the second seasons of both sports comedy-drama Big Shot (October 12) and mystery adventure The Mysterious Benedict Society (October 26). And lastly, Hilary Swank plays a journalist looking for a fresh start in Alaska Daily, expected to begin October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

There are a bunch of new American movies that you should keep an eye out for as well. The Comanche-driven Predator prequel Prey is out October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi, as we have known for a while now. Additionally, the horror film Barbarian, which released September 9 in cinemas in the US, is coming straight to Disney+ Hotstar sometime in October. That also goes from the coming-of-age movie Crush with Rowan Blanchard and Auliʻi Cravalho, and the Romeo and Juliet-inspired rom-com Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever in the lead. Elsewhere, an Internet meme comes to life in Grimcutty, expected October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar; and a woman confronts a literal demon after she returns to her childhood home in Matriarch, expected October 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

That leaves a bunch of Korean shows, with Disney+ making a habit of it. Experimental dating series Pink Lie begins October 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. Police university series Rookie Cops, delayed from September, now arrives October 12 with all episodes. In Shadow Detective, out October 26, a detective on the brink of retirement engages in psychological warfare with a new criminal.

October 26 also brings the Japanese series Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!, where a a high school senior joins a sumo club as the only gateway to graduate. Lastly, the Japanese-language anime series Summer Time Rendering premieres October 19 in India.

Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October

rookie cops rookie cops

Rookie Cops
Photo Credit: Star/Disney+

Disney+ Hotstar October 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals, and Hotstar Specials titles in bold.

October 1
The Golden Spoon: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly
One Dollar Lawyer: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly

October 2
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022
India v South Africa 2nd T20I Guwahati

October 3
Big Mouth: Season 1, weekly
Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
The Great North: Season 3, weekly
House of the Dragon: Season 1, weekly
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly

October 4
9-1-1: Season 6, weekly
India v South Africa 3nd T20I Indore
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly

October 5
Andor: Season 1, weekly
May It Please the Court: Season 1, weekly
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, weekly
The Patient: Season 1, weekly
Pink Lie: Season 1, two episodes weekly
Reasonable Doubt: Season 1, weekly
Reboot: Season 1, weekly
The Resident: Season 6, weekly
Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Season 1, all six episodes
The Tatami Time Machine Blues: Season 1, weekly

October 6
Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly
Exposed: Season 1, weekly
India v South Africa 1st ODI Lucknow
Overlord: Season 4, weekly
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1, weekly
Tell Me Lies: Season 1, weekly
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, weekly
The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 1, weekly

October 7
Alaska Daily: Season 1 (expected)
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach: Season Finale
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly
The Kardashians: Season 2, weekly
Little Demon: Season 1, weekly
Prey
Werewolf by Night

October 9
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2022
India v South Africa 2nd ODI Ranchi

October 10
Aashiqana: Season 2, Mon–Sat weekly

October 11
Avenue 5: Season 2, weekly
Grimcutty (expected)
India v South Africa 3rd ODI Delhi

October 12
Big Shot: Season 2, weekly
Rookie Cops: Season 1, all 16 episodes

October 19
Summer Time Rendering: Season 1

October 20
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk

October 21
Matriarch (expected)

October 24
Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2022

October 26
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2
Shadow Detective: Season 1
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

October 28
Werewolf By Night BTS Special

October 31
Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2022
The White Lotus: Season 2, weekly

October TBA
Barbarian
Crush
Rosaline

Across October
Premier League 2022–23

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Read Review

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 4h 45min
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 10h 16min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Aashiqana Season 2

Aashiqana Season 2

  • Release Date 10 October 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 23min
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Maira Mehra, Manohar Teli
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
  • Production
    Gen K Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 5h 38min
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Kalyanee Mulay, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aaditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, Addinath Kothare, Khushboo Atre, Gaurav Gera, Sushil Kumar, Saahitya Pansare, Palak Singh, Adityaraj, Manohar Teli, Ganesh Ghadi, Sharad Gurav, Ishika Makhija
  • Director
    Rohan Sippy
  • Production
    BBC Studios India, Applause Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 1h 24min
  • Cast
    Liam Neeson, Janina Gavankar, Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein
  • Producer
    Dave Filoni, Charles Murray, Carrie Beck, Athena Portillo
  • Production
    Lucasfilm, Lucasfilm Animation
Andor Season 1
Read Review

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 5h 59min
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
Prey

Prey

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Language Comanche, English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 39min
  • Cast
    Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope
  • Director
    Dan Trachtenberg
  • Producer
    John Davis, Marty P. Ewing, John Fox, Jhane Myers
  • Production
    20th Century Studios, Davis Entertainment
  • Certificate A
Rosaline

Rosaline

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, Spencer Stevenson, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, Miloud Mourad Benamara
  • Director
    Karen Maine
  • Music Ian Hultquist, Drum & Lace
  • Producer
    Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen
  • Production
    20th Century Studio, 21 Laps Entertainment, Cattleya
  • Certificate 13+
Rookie Cops

Rookie Cops

  • Release Date 12 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 16h 1min
  • Cast
    Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Oh Ah-rin, Lee Shin-young, Choi Yoon-woo, Park Yoo-na
  • Director
    Kim Byung-soo
  • Production
    Studio&NEW, The Walt Disney Company
  • Certificate 16+
The Golden Spoon

The Golden Spoon

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 36min
  • Cast
    Yook Sung-jae, Jung Chae-yeon, Yeonwoo, Lee Jong-won
  • Director
    Song Hyun-wook
  • Music Tae-jeon
  • Producer
    Kim bo-mi, Ahn Je-hyeon, Shin Sang-yoon, Kwon Mi-kyung
  • Production
    Samhwa Networks, Studio N
One Dollar Lawyer

One Dollar Lawyer

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 8h 47min
  • Cast
    Namkoong Min, Kim Ji-eun, Choi Dae-hoon, Lee Deok-hwa, Ha Sung-kwang, Kim Ja-young, Kim Cheol-yoon, Jo Yeon-hee, Gong Min-jeung, Lee Chung-ah, Park Sung-joon
  • Director
    Kim Jae-hyun, Shin Jung-hoon
  • Producer
    Seo Kyun
  • Production
    Studio S
  • Certificate 13+
Big Mouth (2022)

Big Mouth (2022)

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 18h 17min
  • Cast
    Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Kwak Dong-yeon, Yang Kyung-won, Sun Hwa Han, Oh Eui-Sik, Ja-Yeon Ok, Lee Yoo-Joon, Kim Dong-Won
  • Director
    Choong Hwan Oh
  • Producer
    Ahn In-yong, Lee Sang-baek, Kim Young-gyu
  • Production
    MBC Productions
Bob&#039;s Burgers Season 13

Bob's Burgers Season 13

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 47min
  • Cast
    H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy
  • Director
    Bernard Derriman
  • Production
    Bento Box Entertainment, Wilo Productions, Buck & Millie Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Family Guy Season 21

Family Guy Season 21

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 47min
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry
  • Producer
    Shannon Smith, Kim Fertman, Julius Sharpe
  • Production
    Fuzzy Door Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
The Great North Season 3

The Great North Season 3

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 26min
  • Cast
    Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Alanis Morissette
  • Director
    Will Strode, Kwang Jin Kim, Se Ki Park, Young-eun Go, Neil Graf, Hyung-Tae Kim, Mario D'Anna Jr., Paul Scarlata, Michael Baylis, Hyung-tae Kim, Tom King
  • Music John Kimbrough, Scott Seiver
  • Producer
    Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Minty Lewis, Loren Bouchard
  • Production
    Double Molyneux Sister Sheux, Fox Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
The Simpsons Season 34

The Simpsons Season 34

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy
  • Production
    Gracie Films, 20th Television Animation, Fox Television Animation
  • Certificate 13+
9-1-1 Season 6

9-1-1 Season 6

  • Release Date 20 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 4h 21min
  • Cast
    Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, John Harlan Kim
  • Music Mac Quayle, Todd Haberman
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Adam Penn, Erica L. Anderson, Matthew Hodgson, Robert M. Williams Jr., Jeff Dickerson
  • Production
    Reamworks, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 11h 40min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director
    Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer
    John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production
    Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

  • Release Date 16 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Duration 9h 21min
  • Director
    Antoine Fuqua
  • Producer
    Jeanie Buss, Kevin Mann, Michael Mann, Brendan Bragg, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Linda Rambis, Steven Leckart
  • Production
    Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF), Haven Entertainment, Hill District Media
May It Please the Court

May It Please the Court

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 12h 49min
  • Cast
    Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jung Jin-young, Kim Hye-eun, Lee Sang-hee
  • Director
    Kang Min-goo
  • Production
    Arc Media, Slingshot Studio
  • Certificate U/A
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

  • Release Date 28 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 27min
  • Cast
    Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, De'Jon Watts, Emilio Estevez
  • Music John Debney
  • Producer
    Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, Steve Brill, James Griffiths, Michael Spiller, Emilio Estevez, Brad Petrigala, George Heller, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet, Arielle Boisvert, Shawn Williamson, Damir Konjicija, Dario Konjicija
  • Production
    Goldsmith Yuspa Productions, Brillco, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ABC Signature
The Patient

The Patient

  • Release Date 31 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 4h 58min
  • Cast
    Domhnall Gleeson, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Alex Rich, Amy Handelman
  • Director
    Kevin Bray, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Chris Long
  • Producer
    Chris Long, Jillian Nordby
  • Production
    FX Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt

  • Release Date 28 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 4h 56min
  • Cast
    Christopher Cassarino, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Eugene Byrd, Victor Rasuk, Brooke Lyons, Toby Onwumere, Michael Ealy, Christopher Mychael Watson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Paul Fox, Candice Tracy Ross, Jasmine Akakpo, Lucas Paz
  • Director
    Pete Chatmon, Neema Barnette, Julie Dash, Darren Grant, Numa Perrier, Carl Seaton, Kerry Washington
  • Producer
    Kerry Washington, Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Raamla Mohamed, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore
  • Production
    ABC Signature, Onyx Collective, Simpson Street
Reboot Season 1

Reboot Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 3h 42min
  • Cast
    Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Krista Marie Yu, Calum Worthy, Kristian Flores
  • Director
    Jaffar Mahmood, Viet Nguyen
  • Producer
    Steven Levitan, John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton
  • Production
    Steven Levitan Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate A
The Resident Season 6

The Resident Season 6

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 3h 38min
  • Cast
    Matt Czuzhry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy
  • Production
    Production Hill District Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Up Island Films
  • Certificate 16+
Big Sky Season 3

Big Sky Season 3

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 42min
  • Cast
    Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer
  • Director
    David E. Kelley
  • Music Trevor Morris
  • Producer
    Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, Chris Nguyen-Gia, Matthew Tinker
  • Production
    Fineman Entertainment, David E. Kelley Productions, 20th Television
Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies

  • Release Date 29 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 8h 13min
  • Cast
    Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder
  • Director
    Jonathan Levine
  • Producer
    Jonathan Levine, Meaghan Oppenheimer, Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis, Stephanie Noonan, Shannon Gibson, Sam Schlaifer
  • Production
    Belletrist Productions, Rebelle Media, Refinery29
Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham

  • Release Date 1 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Duration 8h 9min
  • Cast
    Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds
  • Producer
    Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, John Henion, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Sarina Roma
  • Production
    Boardwalk Pictures, Maximum Effort, FX Productions
The Zone: Survival Mission

The Zone: Survival Mission

  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Game Show, Mystery
  • Duration 7h 41min
  • Cast
    Yuri Kwon, Kwang-Soo Lee, Yoo Jae-suk
  • Certificate 13+
The Kardashians Season 2

The Kardashians Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Duration 3h 49min
  • Cast
    Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Pete Davidson
  • Producer
    Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Danielle King
  • Production
    Fulwell 73, Kardashian Jenner Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Little Demon

Little Demon

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Horror
  • Duration 3h 32min
  • Cast
    Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito
  • Director
    Jeanette Moreno King
  • Producer
    Steven Levy
  • Production
    FX Productions, Fox Television Animation, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine
Marvel Studios: Assembled

Marvel Studios: Assembled

  • Release Date 12 March 2021
  • Genre Documentary, Superhero
  • Duration 10h 41min
  • Director
    Bradford Baruh
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeff Redmond, Bradford Baruh, John Pisani, Jason Hillhouse
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Hotstar Specials, Hotstar October 2022, Werewolf by Night, She Hulk Attorney at Law, The White Lotus season 2, Avenue 5 season 2, House of the Dragon, Exposed, Aashiqana season 2, Criminal Justice Adhura Sach, Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars, Prey, Barbarian, Rosaline, Grimcutty, Matriarch, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
ISRO Loses Link With Mars Orbiter Mission as Satellite's Battery Gets Drained
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: All the Best Deals on Premium Headphones, Speakers

