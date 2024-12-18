Technology News
Cubicles Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Piyush Prajapati Starrer Comedy Online

Cubicles Season 4 premieres on SonyLIV from December 20, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 15:37 IST
Cubicles Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Piyush Prajapati Starrer Comedy Online

Photo Credit: youtube/The Viral Fever

Cubicles Season 4 will stream exclusively on SonyLIV starting December 20, 2024.

  • Cubicles Season 4 streams exclusively on SonyLIV from December 20, 2024
  • Follow Piyush’s leadership journey amid mergers and office politics
  • Abhishek Chauhan returns with familiar faces for another engaging season
The highly-anticipated fourth season of Cubicles is set to release on the OTT platform SonyLIV, bringing back the engaging storyline that delves into the life of Piyush Prajapati. The comedy-drama series has captivated audiences since its debut, focusing on relatable themes of work-life balance, corporate politics, and friendships in an IT setting. The Season 4 will be available for streaming from December 20, 2024. Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and created by TVF, the series has grown in popularity with its authentic portrayal of corporate culture and the struggles faced by young professionals. The latest season explores the challenges that arise as Piyush takes on a leadership role amidst significant changes within his company.

When and Where to Watch Cubicles Season 4

Cubicles Season 4 will stream exclusively on SonyLIV starting December 20, 2024. This follows the show's successful run since its initial release on YouTube and the TVF Play App in 2019, with subsequent seasons released on SonyLIV.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cubicles Season 4

The trailer for Season 4 teases the next chapter in Piyush Prajapati's journey. Now leading Synotech, Piyush faces his biggest challenge yet when the company he oversees might be acquired by PIC, his dream organisation. The stakes rise as office politics intensify, and team dynamics become increasingly strained. The storyline promises to delve deeper into Piyush's struggles with adaptability and leadership while addressing the impact of mergers and acquisitions on employees. The trailer, shared widely across social media platforms, has already generated buzz among fans.

Cast and Crew of Cubicles Season 4

Abhishek Chauhan reprises his role as Piyush, joined by Sunaina Chauhan, Neha Kelkar, Vikram Malhotra, and Zayn Marie Khan. Chaitanya Kumbhakonum directs the series, which has been a staple in TVF's roster of relatable, slice-of-life content.

Reception of Cubicles Season 4

While reception for the new season is yet to be reported, the earlier seasons of Cubicles received favourable reviews for their realistic depiction of corporate life and character development. Fans eagerly await to see how the series evolves with this latest instalment.

 

Cubicles Season 3

Cubicles Season 3

  • Release Date 5 January 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Abhishek Chauhan, Badri chavan, Ayushi Gupta, Niketan Sharma, Ketaki Kulkarni, Nimit Kapoor
  • Director
    Divyanshu Malhotra, Chaitanya Kumbhakonum
  • Producer
    Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy, Chaitanya Kumbhakonum
Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched
Google App for iOS May Soon Get a Gemini AI-Powered Search Suggestions Feature
