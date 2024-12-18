Google is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its iOS app. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on a new feature that shows AI suggestions when a user begins typing a search query. These words reportedly add more details and context to the query, and can act as a filter to show more targeted results. Notably, this feature is not available in either the global version of the app or its beta version, hinting that the company is still developing it.

Google App for iOS Could Get a New AI Feature

According to an Android Authority report, Google is testing a new AI suggestions feature for its iOS app. The publication found the feature during a teardown of the Google app. A new pencil icon was reportedly added next to the camera and microphone icon in the text field of the app.

AI suggestions feature in Google app for iOS

Photo Credit: Android Authority

This pencil icon is said to open the AI suggestions interface for users. In a video recording, the publication showcased how the feature could work. On tapping the pencil icon, a larger full-screen interface with a larger text box opens. When a user begins typing their search query in it, the Gemini icon appears below with the text “Generate AI suggestions”.

As per the publication's video, once enough words have been typed to let the AI understand the context, it begins showing related words in three rows (thematically separated) that users can select to filter their search results.

For instance, if a user types “buying a birthday gift”, Gemini might generate suggestions where the first row will be words for different budgets, the second row could be words for occasions, and the third could be about the relationship with the person. So, users can select “less than Rs. 5,000”, “anniversary”, and “wife” and see search results from websites that offer information on these specific keywords.

As mentioned above, the feature is reportedly under testing and the publication was not able to get it to work, likely due to the server side of the feature not being active. There is no word on when the feature might be released on iOS, and if an Android version is also in the works.