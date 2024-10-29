ZEE5, one of India's leading streaming platforms, saw notable growth in 2024 with a focus on regional languages and family-oriented content. Regional consumption now represents nearly 50 per cent of its viewing, while there was a marked increase in audience engagement. This year, the platform reported a 25 per cent rise in time spent per user, indicating a positive reception to its focus on relatable and diverse content for Indian viewers. Additionally, ZEE5's efforts to reach non-metro areas have paid off, with almost 40 per cent of its viewership now coming from Tier II and Tier III cities. This shift reflects an increasing demand for content that appeals to varied linguistic and cultural audiences in India.

Regional Success and Higher Engagement

In the second quarter of FY25, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) saw its subscription revenue grow by 9.25 per cent, reaching Rs 969.9 crore. This growth is due in part to the increasing appeal of ZEE5's regional offerings, especially in non-Hindi languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla. According to ZEEL's Chief Business Officer, Manish Kalra, a large portion of ZEE5's subscriber base is seeking culturally rich stories that are relevant and reflective of Indian life. The year also saw increased 4K streaming, particularly in South India and North India, led by states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Focus on Family-Friendly Content

As family viewing gains traction on the platform, Kalra explained ZEE5's unique focus on family-friendly narratives. While many OTT platforms target individual experiences, ZEE5 aims to provide content suited to shared family viewing. With over 70 per cent of premium content being watched on connected TVs, ZEE5 makes sure its productions remain accessible and appealing to audiences of all ages. Kalra noted that cultural preferences in India often limit comfort with certain themes in shared settings, prompting ZEE5 to offer high-quality content without compromising on family values.

Genre Trends and Future Content Plans

Romance, comedy, and drama genres account for 65 per cent of ZEE5's viewership, indicating a demand for light, engaging stories that resonate with Indian families. ZEE5 plans to continue prioritising family-friendly genres while introducing new formats, including non-fiction shows in the coming year. The platform also introduced a festive subscription offer at Rs 199, which Kalra says has attracted a significant number of users.