Technology News
English Edition

ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024

ZEE5’s focus on regional languages and family-friendly genres in 2024 boosts viewership and engagement across India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 13:18 IST
ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024

Photo Credit: ZEE5

ZEE5, one of India's leading streaming platforms, reports strong growth in regional languages.

Highlights
  • ZEE5 sees 50% of viewership from non-Hindi content in 2024
  • Family-friendly genres boost ZEE5’s popularity among Indian viewers
  • ZEE5 reports increased viewing time from Tier II and III cities
Advertisement

ZEE5, one of India's leading streaming platforms, saw notable growth in 2024 with a focus on regional languages and family-oriented content. Regional consumption now represents nearly 50 per cent of its viewing, while there was a marked increase in audience engagement. This year, the platform reported a 25 per cent rise in time spent per user, indicating a positive reception to its focus on relatable and diverse content for Indian viewers. Additionally, ZEE5's efforts to reach non-metro areas have paid off, with almost 40 per cent of its viewership now coming from Tier II and Tier III cities. This shift reflects an increasing demand for content that appeals to varied linguistic and cultural audiences in India.

Regional Success and Higher Engagement

In the second quarter of FY25, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) saw its subscription revenue grow by 9.25 per cent, reaching Rs 969.9 crore. This growth is due in part to the increasing appeal of ZEE5's regional offerings, especially in non-Hindi languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla. According to ZEEL's Chief Business Officer, Manish Kalra, a large portion of ZEE5's subscriber base is seeking culturally rich stories that are relevant and reflective of Indian life. The year also saw increased 4K streaming, particularly in South India and North India, led by states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Focus on Family-Friendly Content

As family viewing gains traction on the platform, Kalra explained ZEE5's unique focus on family-friendly narratives. While many OTT platforms target individual experiences, ZEE5 aims to provide content suited to shared family viewing. With over 70 per cent of premium content being watched on connected TVs, ZEE5 makes sure its productions remain accessible and appealing to audiences of all ages. Kalra noted that cultural preferences in India often limit comfort with certain themes in shared settings, prompting ZEE5 to offer high-quality content without compromising on family values.

Genre Trends and Future Content Plans

Romance, comedy, and drama genres account for 65 per cent of ZEE5's viewership, indicating a demand for light, engaging stories that resonate with Indian families. ZEE5 plans to continue prioritising family-friendly genres while introducing new formats, including non-fiction shows in the coming year. The platform also introduced a festive subscription offer at Rs 199, which Kalra says has attracted a significant number of users.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ZEE5, regional content, family-friendly streaming, Indian OTT, Manish Kalra, ZEEL growth, 4K streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
HMD Sage Tipped to Be Company's Next Phone; Design, Key Features Leaked
Infinix Zero Flip: Redefining India’s Foldable Market with Advanced AI and Segment-Leading Features

Related Stories

ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  2. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
  5. You Can Now Save Special Moments from Favourite Shows on Netflix
  6. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Will See Price Hike
  7. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Enable Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone: Compatible Models and Features
  2. ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024
  3. Guardian OTT Release Date: Hansika Motwani’s Horror Thriller Set Release on Aha
  4. Game 7 Documentary Exploring Legendary Sports Moments Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Mirzapur Film Announced, to Hit Theatres in 2026 with Original Cast
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Meta Reportedly Developing an AI-Powered Search Engine to Take on Google and Microsoft’s Bing
  8. Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: Anupam Kher Starrer Movie to Premiere on Netflix on November 8
  9. Netflix Rolls Out Moments Feature for Mobile That Lets Users Save and Share Scenes from Films, Shows
  10. Bungie Says Marathon Development is 'On Track', Shares New Screenshots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »