Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Starrer Thriller Movie to Stream on Netflix in November

Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in Buckingham Murders, a gripping crime drama by Hansal Mehta, premiering on Netflix on November 8.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Netflix

Hindi film #TheBuckinghamMurders will premiere on Netflix on November 8th.

Highlights
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in Hansal Mehta’s Buckingham Murders
  • Buckingham Murders premieres on Netflix, November 8, 2024
  • Thriller explores grief, mystery, and immigrant experience
The upcoming film Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 8. The story follows British-Indian detective Jasmeet Bhamra, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she grapples with personal loss while investigating a case that brings her face-to-face with unresolved trauma. In this psychological thriller, Bhamra's past and present collide as she delves into the mystery of a missing child, bringing complex issues of grief, identity, and resilience to the forefront.

The film is anticipated to draw global viewers interested in high-stakes drama, offering suspense combined with emotional depth. Buckingham Murders marks yet another bold narrative choice for Mehta, who has built a reputation for exploring layered human experiences.

When and Where to Watch Buckingham Murders

Set to release on November 8, Buckingham Murders will be available on Netflix. This premiere ensures that audiences across the globe can tune in, offering a unique blend of mystery and drama for fans of both Bollywood and international crime stories.

Official Trailer and Plot of Buckingham Murders

In the trailer, viewers see Jasmeet Bhamra, a dedicated detective trying to start afresh after the devastating loss of her child. Her relocation, however, does not bring her the peace she hoped for, as she's soon pulled into a new case involving a missing local child. As Bhamra digs deeper, the haunting details of the investigation bring her own past trauma back to the surface, blurring the lines between her personal life and professional duty.

Cast and Crew of Buckingham Murders

Buckingham Murders features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Keith Allen and Rukku Nahar. Hansal Mehta directs with his characteristic attention to social detail, bringing out themes that resonate across cultures. The screenplay, written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor, navigates a blend of suspense and emotional conflict, setting the stage for intense, character-driven drama.

 

Further reading: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta, Buckingham Murders, Netflix Crime Drama, Bollywood Thriller, Grief, Psychological Thriller, November 8 Release, Immigrant Stories
