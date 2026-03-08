Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is based on Marvel Comics, which features the character named Daredevil. It has a blind vigilante, Matt Murdock, and his allies, to resist Wilson Fisk, who is known as the Mayor of New York City. He also wants to resist the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also has continuity with the films and television series of this franchise. Born Again is the continuation and revival of TV's Marvel and Netflix's Daredevil. Let's see more details about it, including when and where it will be released and who the cast and crew are behind its completion.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can see Born Again Season 2 on March 24, 2026, only on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has launched its trailer, and it starts slow and then escalates to the war between Charlie Cox playing Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio playing Kingpin Wilson Fisk. The footage doesn't give much insight into what is going to be there in the season. However, it is about the Mayor Wilson Fisk, who wants to take NYC underfoot; he hunts the public enemy, Hell's Kitchen vigilante called Daredevil. Matt will try to fight back from under the mask, tear down the Mayor's corrupt empire, and work for the redemption of his home.

Cast and Crew

It has been produced by Marvel Studios under its Marvel Television label. The directors are Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Charlie Cox is playing the central character, whereas Vincent D'Onofrio is the protagonist, with other actors.

Reception

This series has been quite on the news because the audience loves watching Marvel characters, and this time it is Daredevil after a very long time!!! It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.