With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Madhan, With Love is a Tamil romance drama that is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Abishan Jeevith and Answara Rajan in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2026 17:00 IST
With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film is now streaming on Netflix

Highlights
  • With Love is a Tamil romance drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Madhan
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Written and directed by Madhan, With Love is a light-hearted Tamil romance drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the film revolves around Sathya and Monisha as their life takes a worthy twist when the duo is sent on a blind date and realizes they belong to the same school. While they bond together on shared memories, they navigate their way from friendship to romance. The film explores their reunion, friendship, and second chances.

When and Where to Watch With Love

The film is now streaming on Netflix, in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of With Love

This romance drama ollows Sathya (Played by Abishan), a young carefree man who keeps dodging wedding proposals, until his sister sets him up for a blind date with Monisha (Played by Anaswara), a social media influencer. As the duo connects, they learn they belong to the same school. Soon, they bond over shared memories and foster their friendship. However, before commitment, the duo confronts their past crushes and seeks closure. The plot then takes a dramatic turn when Sathya develops feelings for Monica and misinterprets a situation, leading to chaos. The film then explores themes of insecurities, second chances, and romance.

Cast and Crew of With Love

The film features Abishan Jeevith and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sean Roldan, while Sheryaas Krishna has led the cinematography.

Reception of With Love

The film was theatrically released on February 6th, 2026, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6/10.

 

Further reading: With Love, romance drama film, Netflix, IMDb
