OnePlus 15T Design and Colour Options Officially Revealed Ahead of China Launch: Features, Specifications

The official images shared by OnePlus show the OnePlus 15T with a squircle-shaped rear camera module.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 March 2026 09:40 IST
OnePlus 15T Design and Colour Options Officially Revealed Ahead of China Launch: Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch OLED display like the OnePlus 13T

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 15T features a compact small-screen design
  • OnePlus teased the handset in brown and green colourways
  • It is confirmed to pack a 7,500mAh battery
The OnePlus 15T is rumoured to launch in China soon as the successor to the OnePlus 13T, which was introduced in April 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has released the first official image of the handset, revealing its overall look and camera layout. The upcoming handset appears to feature slim side bezels and a compact body, aligning with the company's positioning of the phone as a small-screen flagship.

OnePlus 15T Design, Colour Options Revealed

The official images shared by OnePlus on Weibo show the OnePlus 15T with a squircle-shaped rear camera module. The camera island houses a dual rear camera setup, with an LED flash positioned above the sensors, similar to units we've recently seen on the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 15, and OnePlus 15R. The revealed design differs from earlier rumours that suggested the phone could feature a larger rectangular camera housing.

From the images, the camera bump appears relatively compact and slightly raised from the back panel. The purported OnePlus 15T is shown in two colour options — brown and green. The green variant appears to feature a matte finish with a colour-matched camera module, while the brown variant offers a darker tone.

The teaser also suggests the handset will feature a flat back panel with rounded corners and a flat frame for better ergonomics, while retaining its compact footprint.

OnePlus 15T Features, Specifications

The company previously confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch flat display described as a small-screen panel with a large “gold R angle”. It is said to sport extremely narrow bezels on all four sides, which is claimed to improve the front-facing design.

For optics, the purported handset will be equipped with an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto camera. It is also confirmed to feature an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build, suggesting enhanced resistance against dust and water.

Battery capacity is expected to be a major highlight, too. The purported OnePlus 15T is said to pack a 7,500mAh “glacier battery”, which OnePlus China President Li Jie claimed will be larger than the batteries found in some large-screen flagship phones. It is also confirmed to support 100W Super Flash Charging, along with bypass charging capability.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
