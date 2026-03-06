Technology News
Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?

Vijay Sethupathi’s rural drama Kaattaan arrives on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026. It is a tale of a man who is narrated by the villagers in different versions. Milind is also acting in the series. The date of release is March 27, 2026.

Updated: 6 March 2026 16:59 IST
Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Vijay Sethupathi leads rural drama Kaattaan, streaming on JioHotstar March 27, 2026

Highlights
  • Vijay Sethupathi plays a man with multiple personalities in Kaattaan
  • Rural drama series set to stream on JioHotstar from March 27
  • Teaser hints at a dark, violent story with layered storytelling
Kaattaan is a story of a man who can be a hero, villain or even a miracle shaper. Vijay Sethupathi, known for his stellar work, will be seen in the series. It is an upcoming tale of a man with multiple personalities, and viewers will get to see his other sides through the art of storytelling. The series was set to release before, but somehow the dates got postponed by the makers. This drama has been shot in a village setting. Let's check other insights on Kaattaan.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch Kaattaan online on JioHotstar from March 27, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Kaattaan is set in a rural Village having Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in important roles. The story is centred on a man who has different personalities and is the most talked about person by the villagers. Upon the progression of the story, viewers can see the truths and scars in his life. It depends upon the art of storytelling that a man can look like a hero, villain and even a miracle. It is a gripping tale to watch. The teaser of the series gives a very violent look to the setting. Vijay Sethupathi enters the crowd, throwing a stone to let the chaos begin, and then he approaches a man with a sickle, saying Shivettan sent me, and then he blows that man's head.

Cast and Crew

It has been created by M Manikandan. Kaattaan was directed by M Manikandan and B Ajithkumar. There are Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman as actors. Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar and Muthukumar are in the supporting roles.

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet because it has not been released. However, because of the famous actor Vijay Sethupathi, it is buzzing.

 

Comments

Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?
