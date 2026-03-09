Technology News
Apple Reportedly Planning ‘MacBook Ultra’ With OLED Screen, Touch Support for 2026

The new MacBook is said to feature Apple’s first-ever OLED display on a MacBook Pro, alongside touchscreen functionality.

Updated: 9 March 2026 09:00 IST
Apple Reportedly Planning ‘MacBook Ultra’ With OLED Screen, Touch Support for 2026

The purported Apple laptop could debut with the 'Ultra' branding

Highlights
  • The laptop is reported to feature Apple’s first OLED MacBook display
  • Touchscreen support is also expected on the MacBook Ultra
  • The device could introduce a new premium tier
Apple is said to be preparing to launch a new high-end laptop dubbed MacBook Ultra, following the launch of the MacBook Neo and M5-powered models last week. According to a report, the purported device could feature an OLED display and touchscreen support, marking a significant shift in Apple's MacBook lineup. It is expected to debut later this year and may introduce a new top-tier category of Apple laptops rather than replacing the current MacBook Pro models.

MacBook Ultra Launch on the Cards

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple's upcoming OLED touchscreen MacBook may not be a new version of the MacBook Pro. Instead, it could be introduced as a completely new model positioned above the current MacBook Pro lineup. The upcoming device, which Gurman refers to as the “touch-screen and OLED high-end MacBook,” could therefore become Apple's most premium laptop offering.

The new MacBook is said to feature Apple's first-ever OLED display on a MacBook, alongside touchscreen functionality. Reports previously suggested that Apple was planning to introduce OLED panels and touch support on future MacBook Pro models, potentially arriving with M6-series chips in late 2026.

However, the journalist believes that the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce these features as part of a new product category instead of updating the MacBook Pro line directly. It would also reportedly signal Apple expanding its lineup across more price tiers.

If Apple adopts OLED panels, however, it could also result in a higher price point. Gurman mentioned that Apple increased prices by roughly 20 percent when it introduced OLED displays on the iPhone X in 2017 and on the iPad Pro in 2024. A similar pricing shift could push the new MacBook further into the premium segment.

The purported laptop could potentially adopt “Ultra” branding, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. While the final name of the upcoming MacBook is not yet confirmed, Gurman said the MacBook Ultra branding would signal its position at the top of Apple's laptop lineup.

The device is expected to launch toward the end of the year, though Apple has not officially confirmed its development.

Further reading: MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Ultra, MacBook Ultra Specifications, MacBook Ultra Launch, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
