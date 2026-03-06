Dear Radhi OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller Online?

Dear Radhi, running on many OTTs now is a tale of Madhan, who goes on a date with Radhi. She is a really beautiful girl who works in a spa. Their day runs into a chase by the police and a gang that hunts for Radhi. This further ends into a shocking truth revelation about the connection of Radhi with them. He didn't know the girl he wanted to be with had so much hidden in her life. Madhan had social anxiety in meeting women. He pays Radhi, who works as a prostitute in a spa, to spend a day with her.

When and Where to Watch

It came to theatres on January 2, 2026. Now it is running on Sun NXT, Tentkotta, and Simply South platforms.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of a girl named Radhi who works in a spa as a prostitute, and Madhan is a boy who has social anxiety issues. He calls her on a date for 24 hours and pays her. She agrees to it because she needs money. However, further, this date becomes chaotic and also includes Madhan in it, as there is a gang running behind Radhi, in which there is a man named Vardhan who is searching for her. However, the police are also searching for her as she has stolen the gun of a policeman. The story becomes more delving when Madhan also gets stuck into it.

Cast and Crew

Praveen K Mani is the director and writer of Dear Radhi. Saravana Vickram plays the role of Madhan, Rajesh Balachandiran plays the role of Vardhan, Hasli Amaan plays the role of Radhi, and Pasupathi plays the role of Kirubagaran. It has been produced by Mano Ve Kannathasan.

Reception

Dear Radhi has a 6.3 rating out of 10, which is above average. It had mixed views and was loved by the audience because of its twisted plot.