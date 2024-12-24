Den of Thieves Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Plot, Cast, Reception, and More

The 2018 American heist film Den of Thieves, written and directed by Christian Gudegast, is now streaming on Lionsgate Play in India. Known for its intricate plot and action-packed sequences, the movie stars Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Dawn Olivieri. The story follows a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's attempt to foil a gang of ex-MARSOC Marines planning a daring heist on the Federal Reserve in downtown Los Angeles. It was available to stream on different platforms for a while now but it is now live on Lionsgate Play.

When and Where to Watch Den of Thieves

The film was released in the United States on January 19, 2018. Viewers can stream it on the platform and experience the gritty crime drama that blends intense action with psychological intrigue.

Official Trailer and Plot of Den of Thieves

The official trailer sets the tone for a high-stakes showdown between law enforcement and a meticulous gang of thieves. In the film, Gerard Butler plays Detective Nick "Big Nick" O'Brien, who leads a Major Crimes Unit on the trail of a sophisticated group led by Ray Merrimen, portrayed by Pablo Schreiber. The thieves aim to steal $30 million in untraceable cash from the Federal Reserve before it's shredded. The storyline unravels through tense confrontations, unpredictable twists, and an explosive finale.

Cast and Crew of Den of Thieves

The ensemble cast features Gerard Butler as a driven detective, Pablo Schreiber as the gang's mastermind, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. as the clever getaway driver. Christian Gudegast wrote, directed, and produced the film, bringing a 14-year-long vision to life. The supporting cast includes Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Evan Jones, and Dawn Olivieri, who add depth to the narrative.

Reception of Den of Thieves

The film grossed $80 million worldwide and holds an IMDb rating of 7.0. Reviews were mixed but fans appreciated the intense sequences and plot twists in the movie.