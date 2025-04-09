Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G were launched in India on Wednesday. The Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, while the Narzo 80x runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Both phones pack 6,000mAh batteries with the Pro offering 80W and the 80x supporting 45W wired fast charging. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a 6,050mm² VC cooling system and is claimed to offer 90fps (frames per second) support for BGMI.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G price starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. It is offered in Nitro Orange, Racing Green, and Speed Silver finishes.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 128GB configuration is marked at Rs. 14,999. The handset comes in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold shades.

Both Realme Narzo 80 series handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website. The early bird sale for the Pro variant will be open later today, that is on April 9 from 6pm to midnight. It will be available alongside the Narzo 80x 5G on April 11 from 6pm to midnight as well. The early bird buyers will get up to Rs. 2,000 discount.

The company has confirmed that students can get exclusive benefits worth Rs. 1,299 on the purchase of Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Features

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800nits peak brightness level, 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, and Eye Protection mode. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will have a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. The front camera will house a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support for selfies and video calls. The phone carries a 6,050mm² VC cooling system and 90fps (frames per second) support for BGMI.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC as well as 65W reverse charging support. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings and has a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.75x74.92x7.55mm in size and weighs about 179g.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G Features

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080X2,400 pixels) flat LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:09 aspect ratio and up to 690nits high brightness level. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. Similar to the Pro variant, the Narzo 80x 5G will run on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It has an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating. It shares connectivity options with the Pro variant. The phone measures 165.70x76.22x7.94mm in size and weighs 197g.