iPhone 17 Air New Leaked Dummy Images Back Up Rumours About Thin Form Factor

iPhone 17 Air is seen with a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

iPhone 17 Air dummy doesn't appear to have the Camera Control button

Highlights
  • The camera island is shown with a single sensor
  • iPhone 17 Air is believed to replace the Plus variant in iPhone 17 series
  • The iPhone 17 Air appears to have flat frame
iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is expected to debut in September this year as Apple's thinnest phone to date. While we are still months away from the possible launch date, a couple of leaks about its thickness have surfaced on the Web. Most recently, dummy iPhone 17 Air models have leaked, offering us an idea about its design elements. The images show a slim build and flat frame. The iPhone 17 Air is believed to replace the Plus variant in the new iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17 Air Dummy Shows Off Thin Monochrome Design

The alleged iPhone 17 Air dummy model was leaked by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial). The hands-on images show the phone to be similar to the renders we've seen in recent weeks. The phone appears to have a thin profile and flat frame. It boasts a wide pill-shaped, Pixel-like camera bar at the back with a single camera sensor arranged on the left side. 

The dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air seem to have an Action button, power button, and volume buttons. The handset is expected to feature a Camera Control button, but that is not visible on the dummy unit. 

iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut as part of Apple's iPhone 17 lineup this fall with a 9.5mm thick profile, including the camera bump. It is rumoured to be 5.5mm in thickness, not including the top camera bar. It is likely to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to boast a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is expected to have a Titanium frame and could run on the A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). 

