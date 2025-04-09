CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched later this month in India. Shortly after announcing the launch date of the new phone, the Nothing sub-brand has posted a teaser on social media platforms, revealing its rear panel. The teaser indicates that CMF Phone 2 Pro will retain the design elements from last year's CMF Phone 1, but with new textures. The new CMF phone will be launched alongside new audio accessories. It will go on sale through Flipkart.

CMF By Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) posted a teaser video on Wednesday revealing the rear panel design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It appears to have a textured design and includes the CMF by Nothing branding at the bottom. The video reveals a screw on the panel suggesting that it could come with interchangeable back panels similar to the CMF Phone 1.

The six-second teaser shows a speaker array at the bottom of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The teaser is shared with the tagline "new finish".

CMF Phone 2 Pro's India launch has been scheduled for April 28 at 6:30pm IST. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Alongside the new phone, CMF will also launch the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 1 Price, Specifications

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is anticipated to arrive as a follow-up to the CMF Phone 1. The latter was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a portrait sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.