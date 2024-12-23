Samsung's S Pen has been part of the company's portfolio since it was introduced with the original Galaxy Note in 2011. Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone range and foldables ship with an S Pen in the box. The South Korean brand is now said to be working on a new technology to improve the S Pen experience. Samsung Display is reportedly joining hands with South Korean touch chip company HiDeep to develop stylus technology that does not require a digitiser or battery.

As per a report by the Korean publication The Elec, Samsung Display and HiDeep are collaborating to develop a technology to recognise a stylus without a digitiser and battery. They are reportedly planning to introduce this technology to Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

HiDeep to Create a Stylus Compatible With Different Devices

The report states that Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra models, Galaxy Z Fold smartphones and Galaxy Tab series tablets feature digitiser to support the S Pen stylus, which does not require a battery or an electric field. Apple Pencil, in contrast, includes a battery and doesn't rely on a digitiser. It uses a thin rectangular component added to the boards of devices to recognise the stylus' contact on the screen.

Currently, stylus by Apple and Samsung are not compatible with each others' devices, but HiDeep is reportedly working to bring a stylus that has compatibility across models from different vendors.

HiDeep, in August, reportedly said that it is working with global customers to develop a stylus model. The company is likely to offer an initial supply of the model to Chinese smartphone vendors as they are aggressive in adopting new technologies compared to Samsung or Apple. Removing digitiser is expected to make the foldables and standard smartphones slimmer.

Further, the report notes that Apple is working to replace the Plus variant from the iPhone 17 lineup by replacing it with an iPhone 17 Air model. Samsung reportedly removed the digitiser from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in select regions a few months ago with a starting price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000). It is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.