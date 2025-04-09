Dell launched a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs in India across multiple series on Wednesday. The company's newly added portfolio in the country includes notebooks, desktops, monitors, and more. These devices are being released under the Dell Pro, Dell Pro Plus, Dell Pro Premium, Dell Pro Max, and Dell Ultrasharp series. The new AI PCs are powered by Intel and AMD's processors. Dell said that its broad portfolio launch with a multi-silicon strategy will let users find the device best suited for them.

Dell Launches New AI PCs: Price and Details

In a press release, Dell announced the new range of devices launching in India. The company said the latest portfolio adds on top of the Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs launched last year to meet “a wide range of organisational demand.”

Coming to the launched lineup, the Dell Pro 14 can be configured with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen 300 Series processors, along with an AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU. The professional-focused laptop comes in Textured Magnetite and Sleek Platinum Silver colour options and starts at Rs. 74,849 for the AMD variant.

The Dell Pro Plus series is available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch display variants. All three variants are available with either Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) or AMD Ryzen 300 Series processors. These business-focused laptop series also feature 2-in-1 models with both chipsets. The Dell Pro 14 Plus wil Intel chipset is priced at Rs. 1,73,441.

On the other hand, the AMD-powered Dell Pro 13 Plus will cost 84,608, whereas the Dell Pro 14 Plus and the Dell Pro 16 Plus are priced at Rs. 88,104 and Rs. 96,562, respectively.

The Dell Pro Premium series features Tandem OLED screens and are available in 13-inch and 14-inch variants. The laptops are only available with the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors. It comes with a mini-LED backlit keyboard, optional collaboration touchpad (CTP), an 8-megapixel camera with HDR and IR support, and a 60Whr battery. The Dell Pro 13 Premium is priced at Rs. 1,92,777, and the Dell Pro 14 Premium will cost Rs. 1,96,307.

Additionally, Dell also launched its Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max series desktops aimed at businesses. Calling them “secure commercial PCs” for business productivity, the company highlighted that these devices arrive with both Intel Core Ultra 7 and AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, paired with DDR5 RAM.

While the prices of the Dell Pro Max series were not revealed, the Pro series is available in Micro, Slim, and Tower models. The Dell Pro Micro desktop is priced at Rs. 53,914, whereas the Slim and Tower variants are set at Rs. 55,802 and Rs. 56,628, respectively.

Finally, coming to the monitors, the company introduced two series — Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series). The Dell UltraSharp series displays are available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants. These offer 4K IPS panels with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The 27-inch monitor is priced at Rs. 65,179, while the 32-inch model's price is set at Rs. 82,899.

The Dell Pro Plus (P Series) monitors are available in a 14-inch and a 75-inch variant, with the latter being touch-enabled. The Dell Pro 14 Plus model comes at the price of Rs. 28,199, and the 75-inch touch-enabled monitor is priced at Rs. 4,98,499.

Apart from hardware, Dell also introduced its AI toolkit. Dubbed Dell Pro AI Studio, the toolkit is aimed at businesses that wish to train and deploy AI models locally on AI PCs. Dell says the process is traditionally tricky due to varying hardware requirements across CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs. The Pro AI Studio is said to help developers build and manage AI software faster while reducing deployment times significantly.