Samsung Brings LOG Video Recording, Custom AI Filters to Older Galaxy Smartphones With One UI 7 Update

One UI 7 includes custom filters which are created by AI and tailored to match the environments in photos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 brings Android 15 to Samsung's Galaxy smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets LOG video recording capability
  • One UI 7 brings Motion Photos to older Samsung smartphones
  • It bundles Audio Eraser, Portrait Studio and other AI features
Samsung rolled out the One UI 7 stable update for Galaxy S24 series and other handsets in South Korea on Monday. The company has now detailed the camera-centric features part of the update via its community forum. The One UI 7 update introduces support for LOG video recording on older Galaxy models. Typically used in professional video productions, it enables users to capture videos in a logarithmic colour profile. Further, they can access new features such as Motion Photos, 10-bit HDR video, and custom filters powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

One UI 7's New Camera Features

Samsung detailed the new camera features part of the One UI 7 update in a post on its community forum. One of the most notable inclusions is the addition of LOG video recording support. Also known as log footage, these are video recordings captured in a logarithmic colour profile. When shooting in LOG, the videos deliberately appear as flat and desaturated but retain a high dynamic range and preserve more details in highlights and shadows.

To use this feature, Galaxy users are required to enable it in the settings of the camera app under the Advanced video menu option. This feature is currently limited to the Galaxy S24 series. To assist in LOG video recording, the update brings a shoot assist function. It displays the exposure monitor to help keep an eye on the exposure levels when shooting in the pro video mode.

As per the company, One UI 7 also has custom filters which are created by AI and tailored to match the environments in photos. There are Motion Photos too. Similar to Apple's Live Photos, the feature does not only capture the exact moment, but also 1.5-second snippets of before and after hitting the shutter.

Samsung claims the update introduces a changed bottom panel in the Camera app with new options for setting the exposure value, using grid lines, and other options. It also includes several AI features. One of the additions is Audio Eraser. As the name suggests, it can eliminate distracting noise in videos by adjusting the volume of elements such as voice, wind, and other sounds. Portrait Studio, multi-mask, and Auto Trim are other inclusions.

Overlay translations are also available as part of One UI, which leverages Galaxy AI to maintain the original text colour and background while translating the text within the image.

Samsung Brings LOG Video Recording, Custom AI Filters to Older Galaxy Smartphones With One UI 7 Update
