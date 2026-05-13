Directed by Kazutaka Watanabe, Song of the Samurai is a Japanese adaptation of the manga Chirunan: Shinsengumi Requiem. This web series has finally landed on the digital screens. The series revolves around the final years of Japan's Shogunate, where its formation has been explored within the plot. Furthermore, the plot presents the lives of the Shinsengumi as they navigate their way to secure Japan's isolationist policy in this action-packed drama. The sequences are loaded with drama, action, rivalry, and brotherhood.

When and Where to Watch Song of the Samurai

This show is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with one episode. New episodes will be dropped every Saturday. However, to access the series, viewers will require an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Song of the Samurai

Set in the backdrop of the late-Edo period Bakumatsu, in the 1860s, this series centres around Toshizo Hijikata (Portrayed by Yuki Yamada), who finally finds Shieikan Dojo and joins it, where he is confronted with brotherhood. Later in the series, the group becomes a strong Shinsengumi that must fight against the rebels who seek to destroy Japan's isolationist policy. The series will dig deeper as the group battles with the rebels, where everything is kept on test. Also, the show will then explore themes of betrayal, loyalty, illness, and war.

Cast and Crew of Song of the Samurai

Written by Sakai Masaaki and Shinya Umemura, this series stars Yuki Yamada in the lead role, followed by Nobuyuki Suzuki, Aoi Nakamura, Kanata Hosoda, Kisetsu Fujiewara, and others. Kensuke Sonomura has served as the action director, while Mamoru Inoue, Akira Morii, and Kazuya Shimomura are the producers.

Reception of Song of the Samurai

The show has been streaming on HBO Max and has received a remarkable response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.3/10.