Technology News
English Edition

Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Song of the Samurai is an adaptation of the Manga Chirunan: Shinsengumi Requiem, which explores themes of rivalry, betrayal, battle, and brotherhood.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2026 14:39 IST
Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Song of the Samurai is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Song of the Samurai is a Japanese Action Drama Series
  • It is an adaptation of the manga Chirunan: Shinsengumi Requiem.
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by Kazutaka Watanabe, Song of the Samurai is a Japanese adaptation of the manga Chirunan: Shinsengumi Requiem. This web series has finally landed on the digital screens. The series revolves around the final years of Japan's Shogunate, where its formation has been explored within the plot. Furthermore, the plot presents the lives of the Shinsengumi as they navigate their way to secure Japan's isolationist policy in this action-packed drama. The sequences are loaded with drama, action, rivalry, and brotherhood.

When and Where to Watch Song of the Samurai

This show is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with one episode. New episodes will be dropped every Saturday. However, to access the series, viewers will require an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Song of the Samurai

Set in the backdrop of the late-Edo period Bakumatsu, in the 1860s, this series centres around Toshizo Hijikata (Portrayed by Yuki Yamada), who finally finds Shieikan Dojo and joins it, where he is confronted with brotherhood. Later in the series, the group becomes a strong Shinsengumi that must fight against the rebels who seek to destroy Japan's isolationist policy. The series will dig deeper as the group battles with the rebels, where everything is kept on test. Also, the show will then explore themes of betrayal, loyalty, illness, and war.

Cast and Crew of Song of the Samurai

Written by Sakai Masaaki and Shinya Umemura, this series stars Yuki Yamada in the lead role, followed by Nobuyuki Suzuki, Aoi Nakamura, Kanata Hosoda, Kisetsu Fujiewara, and others. Kensuke Sonomura has served as the action director, while Mamoru Inoue, Akira Morii, and Kazuya Shimomura are the producers.

Reception of Song of the Samurai

The show has been streaming on HBO Max and has received a remarkable response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Song of the Samurai, Japanese action drama, jiohotsar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Colourways, Price Range Leaked; Tipster Also Hints at New Tablet's Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S27 Said to Sport BOE Screen as Firm Looks for Secondary Display Suppliers
Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VIII With 48-Megapixel Rear Cameras Arrives at This Price
  2. CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Is It Worth the Price?
  3. Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With These Features
  4. This is an Offer You Can't Refuse: Shivam Ranjan on Motorola's Big Razr Fold Bet
  5. Xiaomi 17 Max Set to Launch in China This Month as Company Reveals Design
  6. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Lite Plan Vanishes
  7. The Punisher: One Last Kill Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  8. Durability, Battery Life Now Drive Smartphone Buying Decisions in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Spotify Lite Plan Seemingly Discontinued Six Months After Launch
  2. The Man with the Bag OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Christmas Comedy Film Online?
  3. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Tokenised Money Market Fund on Ethereum for Stablecoin Issuers
  4. Saros, Sony's New PS5 Exclusive, Is Estimated to Have Sold Over 300,000 Copies in 2 Weeks
  5. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Leaked; New Smart Glasses Could Launch Alongside Galaxy Z Series
  6. Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony Teases Launch of New Headset Ahead of Anticipated Debut of 'The ColleXion Headphones'
  8. Kaalidas 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, and More: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $81,000 Amidst Robust Investor Demand
  10. Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Colour Options Revealed as Company Confirms Launch in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »