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Kaalidas 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, and More: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Sri Senthil, Kaalidas 2 is a Tamil crime thriller film that is now streaming on multiple OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2026 13:39 IST
Kaalidas 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, and More: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Kaalidas 2 Out on OTT on Multiple Platforms.

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Highlights
  • Kaalidas 2 is a Tamil crime thriller film
  • It stars Bharath Srinivasan in the lead role
  • Streaming now, on Prime Video, AhaTamil, and more
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Written and directed by Sri Senthil, Kaalidas 2 is a Tamil crime thriller film that has finally made its way to multiple OTT platforms. The plot of the film revolves around an inspector who must investigate a high-profile series of murders that commences with a 4-year-old going missing from the gated community. The instances then move forward with other horrific incidents within the society. The film's sequences are epic, with intense crime and thrill keeping the audience glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Kaalidas 2

This film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, Tentkotta, SunNXT, Aha Tamil, and Shortflix India. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online, on any of their preferred platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaalidas 2

This film centres around Inspector Kaalidas (Played by Bharath), who takes on an investigation after a four-year-old child goes missing on New Year's Eve. The case further takes a dark turn when, from the same gated community, another murder takes place, followed by the discovery of the body of a child and a girl drowning. While Kaalidas still fights with his demons from the previous part, the film then explores him confronting new challenges and clashes with a newly appointed official. The entire plot of the film keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, as this high-stakes mystery thriller brings an outstanding climax.

Cast and Crew of Kaalidas 2

Written by Aravindan Anand and Sri Senthil, this film stars Bharath Shrinivasan in the lead role. The other supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Ajay Karthi, Kishore Kumar G., Bhavani Sre, and more. The music composition has been done by Sam C.S., while Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor.

Reception of Kaalidas 2

This Tamil thriller was theatrically released on April 3rd, 2026, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

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Further reading: Kaalidas 2, Tamil Crime Thriller, OTT Platform, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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