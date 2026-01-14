Apple and Google's reported partnership has quickly become the most talked-about tech discussion this week. On Tuesday, the two companies announced a partnership which will see the Gemini maker offer a custom artificial intelligence (AI) model to the iPhone maker. The latter will then integrate it to power the promised advanced Siri and certain Apple Intelligence experiences. So far, no details have been available on how this collaboration will work, but a new report has revealed details about the deal and the integration of the technology.

How Will the Gemini-Powered Siri Work?

According to The Information (via 9to5mac), Apple will hold greater control over the Gemini models than it did over OpenAI's ChatGPT. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that not only will the iPhone maker be able to fine-tune the AI model's responses to a style that it prefers, it will also be able to ask Google to make broader adjustments to how the model functions.

Today, when Siri defers a query to ChatGPT, there are visual and text cues to signal that the chatbot is powering the response. However, this will not be the case with Gemini. Apple will reportedly not include any branding or information that the responses generated are powered by Gemini. Instead, it will be integrated organically. The publication also claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant might not reveal the implementation strategy or the features that use Google's technology at all.

The AI-powered Siri will reportedly use Gemini's capabilities specifically to improve the performance of answers that relate to world knowledge. So, the user will get actual information instead of a list of links they need to visit to find the answer. Additionally, it is said that one particular area Gemini will power is Siri's answers to emotional questions.

“In the Gemini-based version, Siri will give more thorough conversational responses, the way ChatGPT and Gemini do,” The Information quoted the unnamed source as saying.

Finally, on the architecture, the report claims that Apple will opt for a hybrid approach with the technology. Siri's basic on-device capabilities, such as setting a timer or sending a text message, will reportedly be merged with the system that allows it to provide answers to more complex queries.