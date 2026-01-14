Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini Powered Siri’s Responses

Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri’s Responses

Apple will reportedly be able to fine-tune the Gemini model that powers Siri and Apple Intelligence features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 14:38 IST
Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri’s Responses

Apple will reportedly merge Siri’s on-device capabilities with the Gemini AI model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The AI-generated responses will reportedly not show Gemini branding
  • Gemini-powered Siri will reportedly offer emotional support to users
  • Apple will reportedly not publicise the usage of Gemini models in Siri
Advertisement

Apple and Google's reported partnership has quickly become the most talked-about tech discussion this week. On Tuesday, the two companies announced a partnership which will see the Gemini maker offer a custom artificial intelligence (AI) model to the iPhone maker. The latter will then integrate it to power the promised advanced Siri and certain Apple Intelligence experiences. So far, no details have been available on how this collaboration will work, but a new report has revealed details about the deal and the integration of the technology.

How Will the Gemini-Powered Siri Work?

According to The Information (via 9to5mac), Apple will hold greater control over the Gemini models than it did over OpenAI's ChatGPT. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that not only will the iPhone maker be able to fine-tune the AI model's responses to a style that it prefers, it will also be able to ask Google to make broader adjustments to how the model functions.

Today, when Siri defers a query to ChatGPT, there are visual and text cues to signal that the chatbot is powering the response. However, this will not be the case with Gemini. Apple will reportedly not include any branding or information that the responses generated are powered by Gemini. Instead, it will be integrated organically. The publication also claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant might not reveal the implementation strategy or the features that use Google's technology at all.

The AI-powered Siri will reportedly use Gemini's capabilities specifically to improve the performance of answers that relate to world knowledge. So, the user will get actual information instead of a list of links they need to visit to find the answer. Additionally, it is said that one particular area Gemini will power is Siri's answers to emotional questions.

“In the Gemini-based version, Siri will give more thorough conversational responses, the way ChatGPT and Gemini do,” The Information quoted the unnamed source as saying.

Finally, on the architecture, the report claims that Apple will opt for a hybrid approach with the technology. Siri's basic on-device capabilities, such as setting a timer or sending a text message, will reportedly be merged with the system that allows it to provide answers to more complex queries.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in January

Related Stories

Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri’s Responses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Smartphones During the Upcoming Amazon Sale
  3. Flipkart Reveals Deals on Phones For its Upcoming Sale: See Offers
  4. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  5. iPhone 18 Series Display Details Tipped; Pro Models May Ditch Dynamic Island
  6. Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India You Can Buy Right Now
  7. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs Launched in India at This Price
  8. OnePlus Mid-Size Performance Phone With 8,000mAh Battery Could Launch Soon
  9. This Realme P Series Phone Could Be Launched in India Soon
  10. Realme Neo 8 Colour Options, RGB Design Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade
  3. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed
  5. Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
  6. Bandook OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Emraan Hashmi Starrer Series Online
  9. Apple Will Reportedly Maintain Control Over Gemini-Powered Siri’s Responses
  10. Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in January
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »