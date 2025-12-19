Technology News
English Edition

Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Little Hearts is a light-hearted Telugu romance drama film that is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages. The film explores themes of romance, career, and societal struggles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 14:49 IST
Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

This film was released on September 5th, 2025, in the theatres.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Little Hearts is a Telugu romance drama film
  • It stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagarama in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Written and directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts is a Telugu coming-of-age romance drama film that gained immense popularity during its theatrical release. Now, the film has made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the Little Hearts revolves around two young aspirants who meet in a coaching centre while trying to clear the EAMCET exam. As their friendship grows fonder, their relationship is challenged by societal pressures, parents' expectations, and personal struggles. The film's sequences are light-hearted.

When and Where to Watch Little Hearts

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Little Hearts

This romance drama follows Akhil (Mouli Tanuj Prashanth), an aspirant who has recently failed EAMCET, and is forced to join a coaching centre by his father. There, at the centre, he meets Khatyayani (Shivani Nagarama), who aims to clear her medical entrance examination. That's when he instantly feels the connection. Initially, what begins as a rejection soon begins to blossom. Now, they must navigate their relationship through their parents' expectations and the societal tensions that arise due to their age group. The film is a perfect blend of romance, drama, and emotional turmoil.

Cast and Crew of Little Hearts

The film features Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagarama in the lead roles, supported by Rajeev Kanakala, Satya Krishnan, S.S. Kaanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and more. The music composer of the film is Sinjith Yerramilli, while the cinematography has been done by Suriya Balaji.

Reception of Little Hearts

This film was released on September 5th, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Little Hearts, Telugu romance, omance drama film, Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X200T Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Could Feature Three 50-Megapixel Cameras
Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme 16 Pro Series Will Launch in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, and More
  3. Google's Pixel Upgrade Program Lets You Get the Latest Model Every Year
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max Global Variants Surface on Geekbench
  5. Here's How Much The Redmi Note 15 5G Could Cost in India
  6. Sony's Year-End Holiday Sale on PS5 Accessories, Games Kicks Off Next Week
  7. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launch Date Announced: See Expected Features
  8. Netflix Is Bringing a New FIFA Game in Time for 2026 FIFA World Cup
  9. YouTube Bans Popular Channels for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  10. Instagram Will Now Restrict the Number of Hashtags You Can Use
#Latest Stories
  1. New FIFA Game to Launch on Netflix Games in Time for FIFA World Cup Next Year
  2. WhatsApp GhostPairing Scam Reportedly Lets Hackers Take Over Accounts Without Authentication
  3. Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Launch With 7,200mAh Dual-Cell Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  4. YouTube Bans Popular Indian Channel for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  5. OpenAI Updates AI Guidelines to Prioritise Teen Safety Over Other Goals
  6. Dominic and The Ladies Purse Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale in India on PS5 Accessories, Games
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Battery, Charging Specifications and Colourways Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of January 6 Launch
  10. Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »