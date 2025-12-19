Written and directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts is a Telugu coming-of-age romance drama film that gained immense popularity during its theatrical release. Now, the film has made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the Little Hearts revolves around two young aspirants who meet in a coaching centre while trying to clear the EAMCET exam. As their friendship grows fonder, their relationship is challenged by societal pressures, parents' expectations, and personal struggles. The film's sequences are light-hearted.

When and Where to Watch Little Hearts

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Little Hearts

This romance drama follows Akhil (Mouli Tanuj Prashanth), an aspirant who has recently failed EAMCET, and is forced to join a coaching centre by his father. There, at the centre, he meets Khatyayani (Shivani Nagarama), who aims to clear her medical entrance examination. That's when he instantly feels the connection. Initially, what begins as a rejection soon begins to blossom. Now, they must navigate their relationship through their parents' expectations and the societal tensions that arise due to their age group. The film is a perfect blend of romance, drama, and emotional turmoil.

Cast and Crew of Little Hearts

The film features Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagarama in the lead roles, supported by Rajeev Kanakala, Satya Krishnan, S.S. Kaanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and more. The music composer of the film is Sinjith Yerramilli, while the cinematography has been done by Suriya Balaji.

Reception of Little Hearts

This film was released on September 5th, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10.