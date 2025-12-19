The global variant of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, according to a tipster. The entry for the upcoming handset gives us some early insights into its key specifications, while signalling that Oppo may be preparing for a global launch. The listing suggests that the company could retain the same processor used in the previous generation, pointing to an incremental upgrade strategy. Oppo launched the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in China in November, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max Key Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, listed with the model number CPH2813, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. This is the same processor used in the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, suggesting Oppo may continue with the existing silicon for the new generation.

The chipset includes one Cortex-A725 core clocked at 3.25GHz, three Cortex-A725 cores at 3.00GHz, and four Cortex-A725 cores running at 2.10GHz, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU.

The Geekbench listing indicates that the Reno 15 Pro runs on Android 16 and comes with 12GB of RAM. In benchmark results, the handset reportedly scored 1,231 points in the single core test and 5,676 points in the multi core test.

A separate Geekbench entry also shows the Oppo CPH2811, which is believed to be the Reno 15 Pro Max, according to the tipster. This model recorded an OpenCL score of 11,789, offering an early look at its GPU performance.

Reports suggest that the Reno 15 Pro Max global and Indian variant will also use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, indicating that Oppo may standardise the processor across both Pro models despite their different market positioning.

Like the Reno 15 Pro, the Reno 15 Pro Max is tipped to run Android 16 and ship with 12GB of RAM. Oppo has not yet officially confirmed specifications, pricing, or launch timelines for either device in India or other global markets. However, their appearance on Geekbench suggests that more details could surface soon.

A recent report also suggests that Oppo may introduce a Reno 15 Pro Mini variant in select global markets soon, including India.