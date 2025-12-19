Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Surface on Geekbench Alongside Reno 15 Pro Max

Oppo Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15 Pro Max are tipped to run Android 16 and ship with 12GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 15:13 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Surface on Geekbench Alongside Reno 15 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in November alongside the standard Reno 15

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro may retain MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset
  • Geekbench listing shows Android 16 and 12GB RAM
  • Reno 15 Pro scores 1,231 in single core and 5,676 in multi core tests
Advertisement

The global variant of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has reportedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, according to a tipster. The entry for the upcoming handset gives us some early insights into its key specifications, while signalling that Oppo may be preparing for a global launch. The listing suggests that the company could retain the same processor used in the previous generation, pointing to an incremental upgrade strategy. Oppo launched the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in China in November, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max Key Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, listed with the model number CPH2813, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. This is the same processor used in the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, suggesting Oppo may continue with the existing silicon for the new generation.

The chipset includes one Cortex-A725 core clocked at 3.25GHz, three Cortex-A725 cores at 3.00GHz, and four Cortex-A725 cores running at 2.10GHz, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU.

The Geekbench listing indicates that the Reno 15 Pro runs on Android 16 and comes with 12GB of RAM. In benchmark results, the handset reportedly scored 1,231 points in the single core test and 5,676 points in the multi core test.

A separate Geekbench entry also shows the Oppo CPH2811, which is believed to be the Reno 15 Pro Max, according to the tipster. This model recorded an OpenCL score of 11,789, offering an early look at its GPU performance.

Reports suggest that the Reno 15 Pro Max global and Indian variant will also use the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, indicating that Oppo may standardise the processor across both Pro models despite their different market positioning.

Like the Reno 15 Pro, the Reno 15 Pro Max is tipped to run Android 16 and ship with 12GB of RAM. Oppo has not yet officially confirmed specifications, pricing, or launch timelines for either device in India or other global markets. However, their appearance on Geekbench suggests that more details could surface soon.

A recent report also suggests that Oppo may introduce a Reno 15 Pro Mini variant in select global markets soon, including India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launch, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Surface on Geekbench Alongside Reno 15 Pro Max
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme 16 Pro Series Will Launch in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, and More
  3. Sony's Year-End Holiday Sale on PS5 Accessories, Games Kicks Off Next Week
  4. Google's Pixel Upgrade Program Lets You Get the Latest Model Every Year
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Tipped to Launch as First Compact Reno Smartphone
  6. Here's How Much The Redmi Note 15 5G Could Cost in India
  7. YouTube Bans Popular Channels for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  8. Netflix Is Bringing a New FIFA Game in Time for 2026 FIFA World Cup
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max Global Variants Surface on Geekbench
  10. Dominic and The Ladies' Purse Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch It Online
#Latest Stories
  1. New FIFA Game to Launch on Netflix Games in Time for FIFA World Cup Next Year
  2. WhatsApp GhostPairing Scam Reportedly Lets Hackers Take Over Accounts Without Authentication
  3. Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Launch With 7,200mAh Dual-Cell Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  4. YouTube Bans Popular Indian Channel for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  5. OpenAI Updates AI Guidelines to Prioritise Teen Safety Over Other Goals
  6. Dominic and The Ladies Purse Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale in India on PS5 Accessories, Games
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Battery, Charging Specifications and Colourways Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of January 6 Launch
  10. Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »