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Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 70 runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 and is confirmed to get up to three major Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 15:12 IST
Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 70 features IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 70 has a 6.78-inch HD+ display
  • Infinix Hot 70 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The handset includes a One-Tap AI Button
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Infinix has officially introduced the Infinix Hot 70 in select global markets. The new handset comes in six different colour options and runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. It features a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery unit. The new handset boasts a dedicated One-Tap AI Button for accessing AI features and apps. The Infinix Hot 70 arrived as the first model in the Infinix Hot 70 series. The company is expected to launch more models in the lineup in the coming days.

Infinix Hot 70 Design, Colourways

The Infinix Hot 70 is released in Dive Blue, Green Texture, Night Pulse, Thermo Orange, Quiet Violet, and Silver Dancer colours. It comes in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The company, however, has not officially disclosed the pricing and availability details. 

The latest Infinix phone has a new design, which the company calls Dynamic Shine Design. The Thermo Orange edition of the Infinix Hot 70 features a temperature-responsive back cover and it shifts orange tones with temperature. The rear panel deepens to a saturated deep orange at below 0 degrees Celsius, while it shows light orange at around 65 degrees Celsius. The Quiet Violet and Green Texture editions feature back panels rendered in the Lumina Flare Dynamic Flame Texture.

Infinix Hot 70 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Infinix Hot 70 runs on XOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It is confirmed to receive up to three major Android upgrades and five years of security patches. The handset has a 6.78-inch HD+ (720×1,576 pixels) IPS LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and 700 nits peak brightness in HBM.

The Infinix Hot 70 runs on an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset alongside Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB onboard RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The available RAM can be expanded up to 16GB virtually.

On the rear, the Infinix Hot 70 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with f/1.85 aperture with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Infinix Hot 70 is equipped with e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, infrared blaster and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, FM radio, GPS and USB Type-C port. The handset includes a One-Tap AI Button to quickly access AI features. The handset ships with AI Custom Wallpapers and includes several AI features like AI Live Photo Mode and AI Extender, among others.

The Infinix Hot 70 carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support and up to 10W reverse charging support. It measures 167.92x79.12x7.49mm and weighs 195g.

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Further reading: Infinix Hot 70, Infinix Hot 70 Specifications, Infinix Hot 70 Series, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
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