Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Plot Revenge Against the Harkonnen

The trailer offers a look at the battle between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler).

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 30 June 2023 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Zendaya in a still from Dune: Part Two

  • Dune: Part Two releases November 3 in theatres
  • Paul Atreides reunites with his mentor Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin)
  • Denis Villeneuve returns to direct Dune 2; co-written with Jon Spaihts

Dune: Part Two just got a second trailer — in English and Hindi. Warner Bros. has dropped a chunky three-minute-long trailer for the highly-awaited sequel from Denis Villeneuve, taking us back to the desert planet Arrakis where Paul Atreidis (Timothée Chalamet) leads a rebellion against the Harkonnens, who seek to rule and mine the fictional spice melange. Romance blossoms between him and Chani (Zendaya), as he grapples with being worshipped as some kind of a revered prophet who would liberate the planet's natives. The film was originally set to hit theatres on November 17 but was then brought forward by two weeks to a November 3 release date.

Dune: Part Two trailer

The trailer for Dune: Part Two opens right at the heart of the scorching desert, where Paul (Chalamet) muses about the spoils of war, having recently lost his father (Oscar Isaac) and most of the Atreides lineage in 2021's Dune. “This world is beyond cruelty,” he tells the Fremen native Chani (Zendaya), his romantic interest. “You've been fighting the Harkonnens for decades. My family's been fighting them for centuries.” Ditching his father's no-revenge policy, Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) join the Fremen, leading a warpath against the evil conspirators. The two would soon bear bright blue-coloured eyes, thanks to the consumption of melange, the psychedelic substance that heightens their senses. It does take a while for the natives to trust Paul, though Chani seems to have already sided with him — “I won't be fighting for him. I'm fighting for my people,” she says.

Dune: Part Two Hindi Trailer

On the run and hiding from the Harkonnen footsoldiers, Paul finally runs into his mentor Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), who has been out in the desert searching for his ‘young pup' since the massacre of the Atreides forces. “There are signs,” Stilgar (Javier Bardem) speaks of his faith in Paul to be the one to free them from a prophesised life of enslavement, as we're treated to visions of the young prince riding a giant sandworm. Murmurs from the Fremen colony described Paul as some kind of ‘prophet', which he's asked to embrace and take advantage of to lead a rebellion. “Because all my visions lead to horror,” Paul explains in the Dune: Part 2 trailer, which is a good inclusion when compared to David Lynch's 1984 Dune, where the character was treated as a good-willing hero or a messiah. While Paul is initially reluctant to lead the forces, he soon gains the natives' trust, granting him immense control that turns him into a powerful ruler leading a crusade.

We then cut to see the Baron's (Stellan Skarsgård) cruel nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) sporting a terrifying look with a bald head and shaved eyebrows, adept at hand-to-hand combat, eventually leading to a climactic battle against Paul. “Your father was a weak man,” Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) tells him, angering the prince who's always idolised his father. As Paul grows in power, the Dune: Part Two trailer treats us to some action sequences where the Fremen engage in battle against the Harkonnens, showboating Chani's skills in combat. “I am Paul Muad'dib Atreides! Duke of Arrakis! Long live the fighters!”, Paul yells at the end, foreshadowing the tyrant he'll soon turn into. The film also stars Léa Seydoux as the Bene Gesserit Lady Margot, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, the brutish nephew of the Baron.

Dune: Part Two releases November 3 in theatres worldwide.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux
  • Director
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Producer
    Denis Villeneuve
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
Karnataka HC Dismisses Twitter Petition Challenging MeitY's Content Takedown Orders, Imposes Rs. 50 Lakh Fine

