David Spade: Dandelion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Comedy Special Online?

David Spade Dandelion will be streaming on Prime Video on May 6, 2025, with a lot of laughter and storytelling. Watch out from the comfort of your home.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2025 12:43 IST
David Spade: Dandelion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Comedy Special Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Laugh with David’s Special Stand Up Comedy Streaming on Prime Video.

Highlights
  • David Space Dandelion to be premiered on May 6, 2025, on Prime Video
  • This is his debut directed special stand-up comedy show since 2022
  • Laugh unlimited with David’s special storytelling style
David Spade's new comedy special is going to be launched on OTT for the first time since 2022. It has been announced in a post on X, which says, Count on him to not blow it. The comedy stand-up is going to be released soon. This is his debut after 2022, he has been nominated Emmy and a Globe nominated comedian and actor. Enjoy Spade's comedy from the comfort of your home and refresh yourself with an hour of comedy.

When and Where to Watch

Dandelion by David Spade is set to stream this summer on May 6 on the OTT platform Prime Video. Viewers can watch it just with the normal monthly subscription at any time. Lighten your heart with this comedy dive of one hour into the world of Spade.

Trailer and What to Expect

With the trailer, you get a glimpse of perfect comedy by Spade. Spade always tries to justify his fans' expectations by raising the level of stand-up comedy every time. It's been a long time since 2022, when he is set to launch his episode on Prime. His style of telling clever stories is what makes the audience feel excited. This new special will have bars raised with a fresh dose of humour.

Cast and Crew

Davide Spade's Dandelion is all about keeping it simple, and that's exactly what works. There's no big production or over-the-top setup—just Spade, a mic, and a live audience ready to laugh. He not only stars in the special but also takes the director's chair, putting his stamp on every moment. Amazon Studios and Irwin Entertainment have made efforts to produce this show with executive producers as Alex Murray, John Irwin and Marc Gurvitz.

Reception and Buzz

Viewers have already set their expectations high with the unveiling of the curtains. Spade has never disappointed in the previous stand-ups and is always consistent in his work. The show will be released in more than 240 countries across the globe. There will be cynical signature takes on the perils of flying and charity auctions.

 

Comments

Further reading: David Spade Dandelion, Comedy, Prime video
David Spade: Dandelion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Comedy Special Online?
Comment
