Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro are almost half a year away from their anticipated launch, but details of these handsets have already begun to appear on the web. A new leak has revealed some of the key specifications of the entry-level model in the Xiaomi 16 series. The standard Xiaomi 16 is said to arrive with the largest battery seen on a 6.32-inch display phone. It could also feature a triple rear camera setup. The current-generation Xiaomi 15 model debuted in India in March.

Xiaomi 16 Specification (Expected)

Weibo user Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked the key specifications of the purported Xiaomi 16. It is said to have a compact form factor with a 6.32-inch flat display with narrow bezels on all sides. It is tipped to run on HyperOS 3 interface, which is expected to be based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi 16 is said to sport a thin and light build. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, like the existing Xiaomi 15 model. The upcoming phone is claimed to pack the largest battery ever seen on a 6.3-inch display phone. However, the tipster has not hinted at the exact battery size of the handset. The claim suggests it will be larger than the OnePlus 13T, which landed in China earlier this month with a 6,260mAh battery.

As per recent rumours, battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 will be around 7,000mAh. It is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is yet to be unveiled by Qualcomm. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest silicon-carbon (Si/C) technology in the Xiaomi 16 series.

The Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October 2024 with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Indian variant of the phone is armed with a 5,240mAh battery and the same 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It came with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Other specifications of Xiaomi 16 are likely to be an upgrade over the current Xiaomi 15 model. The latter has a 6.36-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It came with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It boasts a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.