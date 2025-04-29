Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive With 6.3-Inch Display and Large Battery

Xiaomi 16 is tipped to debut with a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 19:51 IST
Xiaomi 16 Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive With 6.3-Inch Display and Large Battery

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Chinese version of the Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October last year
  • It is tipped to run on HyperOS 3.0 interface
  • Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 has a 5,240mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro are almost half a year away from their anticipated launch, but details of these handsets have already begun to appear on the web. A new leak has revealed some of the key specifications of the entry-level model in the Xiaomi 16 series. The standard Xiaomi 16 is said to arrive with the largest battery seen on a 6.32-inch display phone. It could also feature a triple rear camera setup. The current-generation Xiaomi 15 model debuted in India in March.

Xiaomi 16 Specification (Expected)

Weibo user Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked the key specifications of the purported Xiaomi 16. It is said to have a compact form factor with a 6.32-inch flat display with narrow bezels on all sides. It is tipped to run on HyperOS 3 interface, which is expected to be based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi 16 is said to sport a thin and light build. It could feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, like the existing Xiaomi 15 model. The upcoming phone is claimed to pack the largest battery ever seen on a 6.3-inch display phone. However, the tipster has not hinted at the exact battery size of the handset. The claim suggests it will be larger than the OnePlus 13T, which landed in China earlier this month with a 6,260mAh battery.

As per recent rumours, battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 will be around 7,000mAh. It is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is yet to be unveiled by Qualcomm. Xiaomi is rumoured to use the latest silicon-carbon (Si/C) technology in the Xiaomi 16 series.

The Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October 2024 with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Indian variant of the phone is armed with a 5,240mAh battery and the same 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It came with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Other specifications of Xiaomi 16 are likely to be an upgrade over the current Xiaomi 15 model. The latter has a 6.36-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It came with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. 

It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It boasts a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Specifications, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y300 GT Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed Days Ahead of Debut
Coinbase, Animoca Brands Announce Web3 Accelerator Initiative in the UK

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive With 6.3-Inch Display and Large Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India's Youth
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. ChatGPT Search Update Brings Shopping Feature, Multiple Citation Support
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Debut With Sony LYT-600 Main Cameras
  5. Stable One UI 7 Update Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  6. iQOO Z10x Review: A Big Battery Budget Smartphone
  7. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
  8. Xiaomi 16 to Arrive With 6.3-Inch Display and Large Battery, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase, Animoca Brands Announce Web3 Accelerator Initiative in the UK
  2. Xiaomi 16 Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive With 6.3-Inch Display and Large Battery
  3. Vivo Y300 GT Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Reddit Expands AI-Powered Translation Feature for Posts and Comments in Hindi
  5. Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, FAB and IHC Announce Plans for Dirham-Backed Stablecoin
  6. Duolingo Outlines AI-First Strategy, Plans to Replace Contract Workers With AI Tools
  7. ED Said to be Quizzing Apple, Xiaomi in E-Commerce Probe on Amazon, Flipkart
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Debut With Same Front Camera as Other Galaxy S25 Models; Ports Layout Tipped
  9. Spotify Subscribers Grow to 268 Million Even as Streaming Firm Misses Quarterly Estimates
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »