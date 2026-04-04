Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller

Euphoria is a Telugu movie that has been directed by the renowned director Gunasekhar. It is now attracting the OTT audience. It has Sara Arjun, who has appeared as a child artist in movies like Dalvatirumagal. She is the lead actress in it. The film achieved critical acclaim for its diversified content, yet it has not achieved unexpected success in theatres. It has a bold and socially resonant storyline with an A certificate. The people who couldn't watch it in theatres can view it now online. Let's dig into further information about it.

When and Where to Watch

Euphoria is available to watch online on the OTT ETV Win. Its theatrical release was on February 6, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of Euphoria revolves around a teenage girl whose role is played by Sara Arjun. She faces the dark realities of life along with mental pressure, societal expectations and psychological struggles just like any other teenager. Also, besides her, there is a group of young individuals dealing with relationships and their own identity. Out of all these hustles, she discovers herself. Euphoria is a good example of youngsters facing struggles with moral choices and ambitions.

Cast and Crew

Euphoria features Bhoomika Chawla, Nazer, and Gautam Vasudev alongside Sara Arjun as the main lead. It was produced by Neelima Guna and Yukta Guna. Music has been composed by Kaala Bhairava. The director is Gunasekhar. The other actors are Rohit, Vignesh Gaviraddi, and Likhita Yalamanchili.

Reception

The film was acclaimed by the critics for its diverse content, and the audience who enjoys such content has loved watching it. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.