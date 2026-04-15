One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular Colombian Series, Fake Profile, has finally arrived on the digital screens. This season will revolve around Camila and Miguel's honeymoon, which will turn into a nightmare after they encounter a mysterious couple, who will entangle them in the web of lies, dark secrets, and family conspiracy. This season looks promising and will offer the viewers intense thrill and drama at the same time. Also, the season will introduce new characters to intensify the plot.

When and Where to Watch Fake Profile Season 3

The show is now streaming on Netflix, with 10 episodes in total. The series is available in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fake Profile Season 3

This series centres around Camila Roman (Played by Carolina Miranda), and Miguel Estevez (Played by Rodolfo Salas), who embark on a romantic honeymoon, only to escape their pasts. However, their honeymoon soon turns into their worst nightmare, after they encounter a multi-billionaire couple, who make their lives complicated after confronting them with the dark secrets and threats. Furthermore, the plot marks the return of Angela Ferrer (Played by Manuela Gonzalez), who still seeks revenge from Camila, while a new shadowy killer is introduced. This season will expose immense action, thrills, and plot twists that will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

Cast and Crew of Fake Profile Season 3

Created by Pablo Illanes, this series stars Carolina Miranada and Rodolfo Salas in the lead roles. The other cast members include Manuela Gonzalez, Lincoln Palomeque, Julian Cerati, and more. The show's editor is Camilo Escobar, while Diego Jimenez has done the cinematography.

Reception of Fake Profile Season 3

Currently, the season has just landed on Netflix, so the reviews are awaited. However, the show holds an overall IMDb rating of 5.7/10.