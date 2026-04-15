Best Business Printers in India for Office Printing Needs

Choosing the right printer directly impacts how efficiently an office runs, whether it's a home setup or a busy workplace. Buyers typically focus on factors like speed, reliability, running costs, and connectivity before making a decision. In the Indian market, brands like HP, Canon, and Brother offer a wide range of monochrome laser printers designed to handle different kinds of office workloads. There are options ranging from compact all-in-one units with scanning and copying to more robust machines built for higher print volumes. Here, we've put together a list of some of the best business printers in India that offer a good mix of performance, features, and overall value for office use.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a compact monochrome all-in-one built for everyday office and home use, handling printing, scanning, and copying in one device. It delivers print speeds of up to 30ppm and supports automatic duplex printing, with output quality of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The printer is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages.

It comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, and supports common paper sizes like A4 and envelopes. Copying allows up to 99 copies with resizing from 25 to 400 percent, while scanning goes up to 600 dpi. Connectivity includes USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP app. It also includes 256MB of memory and a simple button-based control panel, with power consumption reaching up to 445W during printing.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw can currently be purchased on Amazon at Rs. 21,499.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw

Aimed at small teams and distributed office setups, the HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is a compact monochrome laser all-in-one that combines print, scan, and copy functions. It offers print speeds of up to 30ppm with automatic duplex printing, and is built to handle regular workloads with a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages. HP positions it for teams of up to five users, with a recommended monthly volume of 300 to 2,300 pages. Print quality goes up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for clear, text-focused documents.

On the hardware side, it comes with a 250-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and an automatic document feeder for easier multi-page tasks. Connectivity includes USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, along with support for mobile printing via AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP app. It also features a CIS scanner with up to 600 dpi resolution, copy scaling from 25 to 400 percent, and 256MB shared memory, making it a practical fit for everyday office use.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw Price in India

In India, the HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is presently listed at Rs. 24,499 on Amazon.

Canon imageCLASS LBP172dw

Built for small to mid-sized office environments, the Canon imageCLASS LBP172dw is a monochrome laser printer focused on fast, dependable printing. It can print at up to 33 pages per minute (A4), supports automatic duplex printing, and delivers the first page in about 5 seconds. Print quality is rated at up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (equivalent), making it suitable for crisp text documents.

The printer comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output capacity, and supports multiple paper sizes including Indian Legal. It offers USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with mobile printing support via AirPrint, Mopria, and Canon PRINT. With a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages, 256MB memory, and built-in security features, it fits well into offices with higher printing demands.

Canon imageCLASS LBP172dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS LBP172dw is currently marked on Amazon India at Rs. 26,990.

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is a compact monochrome laser all-in-one designed for small office use, handling printing, scanning, and copying. It delivers print speeds of up to 29ppm with automatic duplex support and a first print out time of around 5.4 seconds. Print quality goes up to 2400 x 600 dpi with image refinement, while copy features include up to 999 copies, ID and passport copy, and 25 to 400 percent scaling.

It uses a CIS scanner with up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution and enhanced scanning up to 9600 x 9600 dpi, along with scan-to-PC and cloud support. The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output, USB and Ethernet connectivity, and support for AirPrint and Mopria, making it a practical option for everyday office use.

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Price in India

The price of the Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is set at Rs. 21,800 on Amazon.

Brother DCP-L2520D

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a compact monochrome laser all-in-one built for small and home office use, handling printing, scanning, and copying in one device. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and comes with automatic duplex printing, which helps save paper during regular use. Print quality goes up to 2400 x 600 dpi, while the scanner supports up to 600 x 2400 dpi. It can also handle up to 99 copies at once, with scaling options from 25 percent to 400 percent.

For everyday office work, it includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. There's a simple two-line LCD display, 32MB of memory, and USB 2.0 connectivity. The bundled toner is rated for up to 2,600 pages, which helps reduce frequent replacements. Overall, it fits well into office setups that need dependable monochrome printing along with basic scanning and copying.

Brother DCP-L2520D Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2520D is currently available in India at Rs. 17,399 via Amazon.

Brother DCP-L2541DW

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a compact monochrome laser all-in-one printer designed with small offices and home offices in mind. It handles printing, scanning, and copying in one unit, with print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and automatic duplex printing for everyday efficiency. It offers a print resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi, while the scanner supports up to 600 x 2400 dpi. The printer also allows multiple copies with scaling between 25 percent and 400 percent and includes a 100-sheet output tray.

For connectivity, it supports USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, along with Wi-Fi Direct for quick wireless printing. There's a simple two-line display and 32MB of memory to keep things running smoothly. Overall, it fits well into office setups that need reliable, no-fuss monochrome printing along with basic scanning and copying.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Price in India

Currently, the Brother DCP-L2541DW costs Rs. 23,599 in India through Amazon.