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Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chip

Redmi Turbo 5 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 13:50 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chip

Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Turbo 5 features a 7,560mAh battery in China

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 India launch is set for June 16
  • The handset is teased to be offered in black and white finishes
  • It will be powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor
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Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India later this month, the company announced on Friday. The upcoming handset is positioned to be the first Turbo model launched by the Xiaomi subsidiary in the country. Alongside its launch date, the brand has also confirmed the processor details of the handset. It is claimed to be the fastest Redmi smartphone yet, while also packing the biggest battery on any Redmi phone to date.

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date, Availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India on June 16, the company revealed via its social media handles. The company has also put up a microsite on Amazon, effectively confirming that the e-commerce platform will be one of the avenues through which the handset can be purchased.

Redmi has teased the Turbo 5 to arrive in at least two colourways — black and white, although the exact names of the finishes have yet to be revealed.

Apart from the launch date, the handset's processor details were also announced by the brand. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, delivering an AnTuTu score of more than 2.3 million points. It will support up to 24GB of RAM, out of which 12GB is advertised to be virtual RAM. This suggests that the upcoming handset will be available in a 12GB LPDDR5x RAM variant.

Redmi will also equip it with UFS 4.1 onboard storage, although the exact storage capacity has yet to be announced. The Turbo 5 is confirmed to feature 3D Ice-Loop Cooling for efficient heat dissipation.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the handset, which is set for June 16.

Notably, the Redmi Turbo 5 is already available in China. The Chinese variant of the handset sports a 6.59-inch (1,268 × 2,756 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony IMX882 main shooter and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. In the front, it gets a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The handset packs a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 launch date, Redmi Turbo 5 Features, Redmi Turbo 5 specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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