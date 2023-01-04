Technology News

The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster

David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy will reprise their roles as John Diggle, Kid Flash, and Bloodwork, respectively.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:52 IST
The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster

Photo Credit: The CW Network

Grant Gustin in and as The Flash

Highlights
  • Kid Flash will get a ‘special and heartfelt’ story for his return
  • The Flash season 9 comprises only 13 episodes
  • Jesse L. Martin will return as Joe west for five episodes

The CW's The Flash is bringing back three familiar characters for its ninth and final season. As per Deadline, the Arrowverse series will see the return of David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, who will reprise their roles as John Diggle/Spartan, Wally West/Kid Flash, and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, respectively. The studio also dropped a poster for the longest-running Arrowverse series, featuring The Flash's empty golden boots, with a subtitle that reads “The Final Run.” The Flash season 9 comprises 13 episodes in the final stretch, making it the shortest season of its run.

Series executive producer Eric Wallace also had a few words to say for each actor. “As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans,” he told Deadline, referring to Ramsey, who has appeared in a total of 10 episodes for The Flash, starting with season 1. (He was a central character in the Stephen Amell-led Arrow.) “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!”

Lonsdale's Kid Flash joined The Flash series as a regular in seasons 2 and 3, appearing in a total of 45 episodes, which includes guest appearances in the later chapters. Wallace notes that the studio set out to create a “special and heartfelt” story for Lonsdale's return, who looks up to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as a mentor. Meanwhile, Ramamurthy's haemophiliac supervillain Bloodwork appeared in 9 episodes of season 6. “Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we've been looking for a way to bring him back,” Wallace said.

The Flash season 9 also got an exclusive trailer last month, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which saw Allen suffering from traumatic nightmares about some oncoming danger. Joe West's (Jesse L. Martin) voice can also be heard in the background, spouting some encouraging words for our hero. “You have been through a lot in nine years, and I'm very proud of you,” he says in the short clip. Previous reports suggested that the actor Martin is committed to as many as five episodes in the series. Candice Patton is also set to return as Iris West, alongside Andy Mientus as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper.

Season 9 premieres February 8. In India, The Flash airs on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: the flash, the flash season 9, the flash final season, the flash season 9 poster, the flash season 9 release date, the flash season 9 trailer, the flash season 9 cast, david ramsey, keiynan lonsdale, sendhil ramamurthy, the cw network, arrowverse, geant gustin, dc comics, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
Featured video of the day
All You Need to Know About WhatsApp's View Once Feature

Related Stories

The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  7. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  8. OnePlus Says Phones Launched Since 2020 Support Jio, Airtel 5G Services
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  10. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  3. The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster
  4. Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report
  7. Binance Tops List of Crypto Exchanges in Market Share: Arcane Research
  8. CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced
  9. Oppo Find X6 Pro May Get 120x Digital Zoom Capability: Report
  10. Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.