The CW's The Flash is bringing back three familiar characters for its ninth and final season. As per Deadline, the Arrowverse series will see the return of David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, who will reprise their roles as John Diggle/Spartan, Wally West/Kid Flash, and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, respectively. The studio also dropped a poster for the longest-running Arrowverse series, featuring The Flash's empty golden boots, with a subtitle that reads “The Final Run.” The Flash season 9 comprises 13 episodes in the final stretch, making it the shortest season of its run.

Series executive producer Eric Wallace also had a few words to say for each actor. “As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans,” he told Deadline, referring to Ramsey, who has appeared in a total of 10 episodes for The Flash, starting with season 1. (He was a central character in the Stephen Amell-led Arrow.) “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!”

Balance will need to be restored. The final season of #TheFlash begins Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/6Ywz6um2qo — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 3, 2023

Lonsdale's Kid Flash joined The Flash series as a regular in seasons 2 and 3, appearing in a total of 45 episodes, which includes guest appearances in the later chapters. Wallace notes that the studio set out to create a “special and heartfelt” story for Lonsdale's return, who looks up to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as a mentor. Meanwhile, Ramamurthy's haemophiliac supervillain Bloodwork appeared in 9 episodes of season 6. “Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we've been looking for a way to bring him back,” Wallace said.

The Flash season 9 also got an exclusive trailer last month, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which saw Allen suffering from traumatic nightmares about some oncoming danger. Joe West's (Jesse L. Martin) voice can also be heard in the background, spouting some encouraging words for our hero. “You have been through a lot in nine years, and I'm very proud of you,” he says in the short clip. Previous reports suggested that the actor Martin is committed to as many as five episodes in the series. Candice Patton is also set to return as Iris West, alongside Andy Mientus as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper.

Season 9 premieres February 8. In India, The Flash airs on Amazon Prime Video.

