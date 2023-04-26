The Flash just got a new trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. At this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. dropped the second trailer for the standalone 'Scarlet Speedster' movie, which will serve as the reset point for the DC Universe, drawing inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline. Michael Keaton's Batman gets a lot more screentime here, as he touches upon the often talked about pas of Bruce Wayne, and teams up with the two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) on a dangerous mission to thwart General Zod. The Flash releases June 16 in theatres worldwide, with the release having been brought forward to avoid clashing with Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The trailer for The Flash opens with a voiceover from Bruce Wayne (Keaton), as we see two versions of Barry Allen (Miller) walking through the mist into Wayne Manor. “I lost my parents. That pain made me who I am,” he says, as we're treated to glimpses of his Batcave. “I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past… as if fighting crime would bring my parents back.” We then cut to Bruce opening the doors to his “Bat-closet” of sorts, donning long, scraggly hair, hinting that he's been out of action for a while. The Flash trailer then offers some context to Barry's plight; having discovered Speed Force at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, he decided to turn back time and save his parents. However, being an unstable energy source and messing around with time throws him into a world with no metahumans. Meaning, when General Zod (Michael Shannon) arrives on planet Earth, there is no Superman to save the day.

Bruce cleans up, straps on his cape and cowl, and accepts Barry's request in assembling a team of heroes to fix the multiverse. At this point, it's too early to tell if the alternate version of Barry is good or evil, but he's seen in a makeshift Flash suit, working with our heroes. As General Zod wages war on Earth, The Flash trailer introduces Supergirl (Sasha Calle), the Kryptonian who is capable of going head-to-head against the massive threat. It's unclear what Zod's goal here is; in Man of Steel, he went up against Clark Kent/ Kal-El (Henry Cavill), But it appears that he doesn't even exist in this alternate timeline. Could the latter's role have been replaced with Supergirl? Only time will tell.

“You want to get nuts?”, Keaton's Bruce says, as our four heroes head onto the battlefield, offering assistance to the US military. “Let's get nuts.” The Flash trailer quickly switches to a sombre tone, offering glimpses of Barry making contact with his mother, Ben Affleck making his final appearance as Bruce Wayne, and Supergirl beating up Zod with ease. But it seems as though Zod's plan had already been set into motion, causing Barry/ The Flash to ensure that ‘nobody dies' on this mission. Could this be hinting at another Speed Force moment? I mean, our heroes sure look defeated.

The Flash speeds into theatres worldwide on June 16.

