Netflix to Invest $2.5 Billion in South Korean Content Over the Next Four Years

With this figure, Netflix is essentially doubling the amount the company has invested in the market since 2016.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2023 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @freestocks

President Yoon welcomed the investment as a ‘major opportunity’ for South Korea’s content industry

Highlights
  • Netflix is doubling the amount it has invested in the market since 2016
  • Yoon arrived in Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit
  • South Korea's entertainment industry enjoyed a global boom just recently

Netflix said on Tuesday it plans to invest $2.5 billion (about Rs. 20,475 crore) in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and unscripted shows, doubling the amount the company has invested in the market since 2016.

The US streaming service made the announcement after a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Yoon arrived in Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit.

President Yoon welcomed the investment as a ‘major opportunity' for South Korea's content industry and Netflix as the country seeks to increase cultural exports and soft power.

Shares of South Korean production and entertainment companies rallied on Tuesday with Showbox and Studio Dragon up 8.75 percent and 2.26 percent, respectively, compared to the country's smaller Kosdaq index's 2.21 percent drop.

Known as the ‘Korean Wave' or Hallyu, South Korea's entertainment industry has enjoyed a global boom in recent years. Its music market, led by K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink, has been leading the charge.

In 2021, exports of content including music, video games and films reached a record high of $12.4 billion (about Rs. 1,01,556 crore), according to the latest government data, leaving behind home appliances and rechargeable batteries in export volume.

“We were able to make this decision because we have great confidence that the Korean creative industry will continue to tell great stories,” Sarandos said in a statement, citing the streaming platform's global hits produced by South Korean creators such as Squid Game, The Glory, and Physical:100.

Squid Game, a 2021 release, remains Netflix's most-watched series of all time, having racked up 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first 28 days.

Netflix offered a lighter-than-expected forecast last week, as it looks to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Squid Game Season 1

  • Release Date 17 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung
  • Director
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Producer
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
Further reading: Netflix, Yoon Suk Yeol, Korean Wave, Blackpink
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data

