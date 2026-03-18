Fourth Floor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Streaming from March 20 on Sun NXT, Fourth Floor delivers a haunting blend of psychological tension and supernatural mystery, led by Aari Arjunan’s intense performance.
Photo Credit: Sun NXT
Fourth Floor is a Kollywood supernatural thriller that blends psychological tension with haunting mystery. The movie arranges an eerie cinematic experience that gradually pulls viewers into its dark world. The film follows Dheeren, a man who returned to Chennai due to a past relationship. He finds himself trapped in disturbing dreams and strange events at a secluded guest house. The story imparts a chilling atmosphere of suspense, while reality blurs with illusion. Emotional depth and unexpected twists keep the audience engaged to the end.
Fourth Floor premieres digitally on March 20, 2026, exclusively on Sun NXT. It is a late-night thriller category and is perfect for fans of subtlety.
The trailer follows Dheeren, played by Aari Arjunan, who came back to Chennai, where a guesthouse stay becomes disturbing, followed by haunting dreams and eerie events. Slowly building tension that causes lingering unease.
The film features Aari Arjunan handling the lead role, and L. R. Sundarapandi is the director, with music composed by Dharan Kumar. This movie effectively blends strong performances with mood-driven storytelling. However, the background score plays a key role in enhancing the suspense.
Before the OTT release, Fourth Floor gains curiosity; early IMDb ratings around 9.1–9.3 suggest a strong response, especially for fans of slow-burn psychological storytelling.
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