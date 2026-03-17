Finnish health technology company Oura launched its first smart ring in India on Tuesday. The wearable, dubbed Oura Ring 4, debuted in global markets around two years ago and marks the brand's foray into India's health and fitness wearables market. Like the global model, the smart ring focuses on health tracking, sleep analysis, and recovery insights. It is compatible with the Oura App and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity. Oura Ring 4 is equipped with Smart Sensing technology for accurate health and activity readings.

Oura Ring 4 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Oura Ring 4 in India starts at Rs. 28,900, for the Black and Silver colour options, while the Brushed Silver, Rose Gold, and Stealth colourways cost Rs. 39,900. It is available in 12 sizes, between 4 and 15. The smart ring will be available to purchase online and at 100 Croma stores in India starting March 18. The company offers a monthly subscription priced at Rs. 599, and it is claimed to offer more in-depth health insights and improved tracking.

Oura Ring 4 comes in five colour options

Oura Ring 4 Features, Specifications

The Oura Ring 4 features a lightweight, non-allergenic all-titanium build and offers up to 100m water resistance. In terms of dimensions, it measures 7.90mm in width and 2.8mm in thickness, and weighs between 3.3g and 5.2g, depending on the size. It supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity for syncing with the companion Oura app.

As per the company, the smart ring is equipped with Smart Sensing technology, which uses advanced algorithms and research-grade sensors to deliver more accurate and personalised health insights. The accuracy of the Oura Ring 4 is claimed to be validated by global research institutions, including the University of Tokyo and the National University of Singapore.

At the core of the Oura Ring 4 is an 18-path multi-wavelength photoplethysmography (PPG) subsystem. It is said to work with multiple sensors to continuously track biometric data. This includes resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep stages, temperature trends, and more, throughout the day and night. Further, the ring uses red and infrared LEDs to measure blood oxygen levels during sleep, while green and infrared LEDs track heart rate and HRV, along with respiration rate during sleep.

Oura has also equipped its fourth-generation ring with an accelerometer, which tracks movement and activity levels, while a digital temperature sensor monitors changes in body temperature.

The Oura Ring 4 is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. Charging the smart ring takes between 20 and 80 minutes, depending on the battery level. It ships with a proprietary size-specific charger.